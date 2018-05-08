Overview

You, the cook, will not have to tell anyone when this simple, one-pan dish is ready. They will be compelled by its compounding, lovely aromas as you add the shallot, garlic and fresh rosemary to a hot skillet gilded with bits of just-seared chicken.

In 10 minutes’ time, broth and coconut milk will cook down to a sauce creamier than you can imagine, and create perhaps more than is necessary to coat the chicken breasts you return to the pan. No matter; you may want to mop up that herby, softly chunky sauce with crusty bread or swirl a starchy side into it or just slurp it with a spoon.

And just when your dinner companion can’t bear another moment of waiting, a finishing sprinkle of fresh rosemary will hit the chicken and waft anew the invitation to come and get it.

Serve with sauteed carrots.

Ingredients

1large shallot

Leaves from 1 or 2 stems fresh rosemary

2cloves garlic

Two 6-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (no tenderloins attached)

1⁄ 2 teaspoonkosher salt, or more as needed

1⁄ 2 teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper, or more as needed

2tablespoonvegetable or grapeseed oil

1cupchicken broth, preferably no salt added

2⁄ 3 cupcoconut milk, preferably Aroy-D brand

1⁄ 2 lemon

Steps

Step 1

Finely chop the shallot (to yield at least 1/4 cup). Mince the rosemary leaves (to yield at least 1 tablespoon) and the garlic.

Step 2

If your chicken breast halves are of uneven thickness, place plastic wrap over them on a cutting board and use a rolling pin or mallet to pound them into an even thickness of about 3/4 inch. Season on both sides with half the salt and pepper.

Step 3

Heat the oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the chicken and cook for about 3 minutes on each side, until lightly browned in spots. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4

Add the shallot to the pan; cook for about 2 minutes, so it softens, then stir in the garlic and 2 teaspoons of the rosemary, the broth, coconut milk and the remaining salt and pepper.

Step 5

Cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. The liquid should reduce, to form a thickened sauce.

Step 6

Squeeze the juice of the lemon half (about 2 tablespoons) into the sauce, then return the chicken to the pan, turning to coat it evenly. Cook for a minute or two, to make sure the chicken is cooked through and warm. Taste, and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.

Step 7

Sprinkle the remaining teaspoon of rosemary over each portion and serve hot.

Adapted from “The Everything Healthy Meal Prep Book,” by Tina Chow (Adams Media, 2018).

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 500; Total Fat: 34 g; Saturated Fat: 17 g; Cholesterol: 125 mg; Sodium: 410 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 10 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 41 g.