I feel the same way about Mother’s Day as I do about Valentine’s Day: These are holidays when it’s best to avoid restaurants. They’re too crowded, and they’re too hectic.

Odds are your mom has cooked many, many meals for you, so why not take helm of the kitchen this year and make her something special?

Here are three breakfast/brunch menus, arranged in order from easiest to more challenging. Regardless of which you pick, we know mom will appreciate the effort. (These are just good all-purpose morning menus, too. Feel free to mix and match the dishes based on preferences.)

Menu 1

This first menu is quick and easy but by no means unimpressive. Take some basics, add a few upgrades, and voila, you fancy.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Fried eggs always look nice. These Fried Eggs in Bread Crumbs look even better with crispy, herb-flecked golden bits, and the contrast between soft eggs and crunchy crumbs is phenomenal. (You do have some handy bread crumbs in your freezer, right?)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Broiled Citrus is barely any more work than throwing pieces of fruit together. Just sprinkle the orange and grapefruit segments with a ginger-brown sugar mix, run it under the broiler and you’ve got a side that will cut through the richer eggs. (Check out the video in this post for instructions on how to segment citrus.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Skeptical about a Negroni at brunch? Does adding prosecco help? Done. Check out this refreshing Negroni Sbagliato.

Menu 2

A skillet of baked eggs can please almost anyone, and here we’re pairing it with two dishes featuring British flavor.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Customize an Anytime Frittata with whatever vegetables and cheese your mom likes. Vegans in your family? Go for a Tofu Scramble.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Make your morning even easier by prepping the dough the night before for these British Scones. They’re authentic and oh-so-fluffy. (How-to video here!)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

If you’re making scones, you might as well work tea into the menu. A High Tea combines oolong with Laird’s Applejack, a blend of apple brandy and neutral grain spirits. If alcohol is out of the picture, an Indian Masala Chai feels special, too.

Menu 3

Start mom with a fruit salad or smoothie while you work on some showstopper (but not too tricky!) crepes.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; glassware from Crate and Barrel )

This Fruit Salad With Mint is another way to step up chopped fruit, which is enhanced with a vanilla-mint syrup.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Hello, sunshine. Cara Cara Orange Smoothies will help start the day on a bright note.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Wow! Crepes? You shouldn’t have. Yes, you should. Mom deserves Herby Mushroom and Swiss Crepes, and you can make these happen.

