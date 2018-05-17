You know it’s going to happen every year: You make it through winter and blossom with increased sunlight, newfound energy and a renewed appreciation for the outdoors. But then you notice the yellow pollen stain across every sidewalk and vehicle, liquid begins pouring out of your eyes and nose no matter how hard you try to stop it, and you begin to question why you were excited for spring in the first place.

Maybe some of you are mature, functioning allergy-sufferers and deal with the season with the help of a series of shots or medications. We applaud you. But this round of recipes from our archives are for The Others: The allergy sufferers who seek a more natural route, take to the Internet and attempt to self-diagnose by cross–referencing articles and deciding which cures sound the most likely to succeed.

[What to look for this spring at the farmers market and how to cook it]

An obvious disclaimer that we nevertheless need to include: These recipes are not a substitute for seeking professional advice from your doctor. But they are good recipes to try, and if you’re still reading this, you must be desperate for even a little relief, so what do you have to lose?

Honey Mustard Broccoli Salad, above. The cruciferous vegetable has lots of vitamin C and also contains sulforaphane, a compound that is being researched for its antioxidant properties. What does that mean for your allergies? According to an article in Eating Well, sulforaphane helps you breathe easier by fighting airway inflammation. This salad uses the whole vegetable, stems and all, and is dressed with a tangy dressing of mustard, red wine vinegar and a touch of honey. As you may know, local honey is widely thought to help alleviate allergy symptoms; while research doesn’t validate this belief, honey is a good cough suppressant. So two tablespoons of honey for the salad, and one more for you.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Caramelized Cauliflower With Peppers and Onion. Cabbage and onions (and many other fruits and vegetables) contain quercetin, which has antihistamine properties. A head of white and a head of yellow or purple cauliflower team up here to provide lovely color and become nice and nutty after a brief saute and a short time in the oven.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Tofu Scramble With Salsa Cruda. Brunch waits for no one, not even you and your bleary eyes and trail of tissues. This simple, quick scramble is a delightful, cheery yellow thanks to the buzzy and miraculously all-healing turmeric. (Please note the slight tone of sarcasm there and read more about what we know — or don’t! — about turmeric’s efficacy as a cure-all here.) Serve with warm corn tortillas but, sorry, avoid mimosas because it’s better on your body if you don’t consume alcohol when it’s going through this trying time.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Roasted Tomatillo Salmon. The only prep work involves slicing tomatillos, an onion, a lemon and herbs. The salmon — another inflammation fighter! — roasts on a bed of those tomatillos and onions for about 20 minutes — with the lemon and herbs adorning the top and infusing the flesh with extra flavor — while you make a cup of green tea, stir in a bit of honey and research cities to visit that have a lower-than-average pollen count. Serve with rice or roasted small potatoes.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Poached Salmon Soup With Udon and Mushrooms. When we’re down in the muck with an ailment, soup is usually a thing that brings comfort. Even better is one that’s easy to make, light enough to eat in warmer weather, and filled with tender nubs of salmon and mushrooms. We’d also consider adding a jolt with some minced ginger or a dash of cayenne, just to get our sinuses moving. Slurp, wipe chin and nose, repeat.

More from Voraciously:

This vegan salad satisfies in a meaty way

Sichuan food is so much more than spicy

The only pancakes worth getting out of bed for on a lazy Sunday