Overview

The problem with many grilled corn recipes is they assume a cook’s attention is focused solely on those ears. Unless you’re just having corn for dinner, however, most backyard barbecuers are multitaskers, keeping a watchful eye on ribs, burgers, sausages and more.

This technique for cooking corn on the grill is forgiving. It produces sweet, plump ears even when you happen to forget about them while attending to other foods. Just as important to busy cooks: There’s no need to soak the ears for 30 minutes before throwing them on the grill.

Serve with butter.

Ingredients

16 to 24 ice cubes

8 to 12 ears fresh corn, shucked

Steps

Step 1

Prepare the grill for direct heat. If using a gas grill, preheat to medium-high (about 450 degrees). If using a charcoal grill, use a metal chimney to prepare your charcoal or wood briquettes; once the charcoal is gray and glowing red, distribute the briquettes evenly under the cooking area. The grill should be ready when you can place your hand about 6 inches over the grates for 3 to 4 seconds without pulling it away.

Step 2

Meanwhile, wrap 2 ice cubes with each ear of corn in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Place the foil bundles on the grill; close the lid and cook/steam for 20 to 25 minutes. When you peek inside the foil, the ice will have melted and the corn kernels should look moist and a bit enlarged.

Step 3

Discard the foil and place the steamed ears of corn directly on the grill grate. Close the lid and cook, using tongs to rotate the ears a quarter-turn every 2 minutes, until they pick up your desired color and smokiness. (We like them with some darkened kernels.)

Step 4

Serve warm.

From Washington Post Food writer Tim Carman.

Tested by Tim Carman; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com

Nutrition

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 2 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 15 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 90 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 7 g; Protein: 4 g.