Overview

This classic, sweet-sour vegetable salad is open to interpretation. Chickpeas may be substituted for any of the beans, for instance, and crumbled cheese (tangy feta or blue) can be added shortly before serving; for the latter, start with 1/4 cup and add more, as needed.

Make Ahead: For best flavor, the salad needs to marinate in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours. It can be made up to 3 days in advance.

Ingredients

One 14.5-ounce can green beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)

One 14.5-ounce can yellow wax beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)

One 15-ounce can kidney beans, drained and rinsed (about 2 cups)

1medium white onion, thinly sliced

1⁄ 2 cup chopped parsley, or more as needed

1⁄ 3 cupvegetable oil

1⁄ 4 cup sugar

2⁄ 3 cupapple cider vinegar

1teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper

3tablespoonsfresh thyme leaves

Steps

Step 1

Combine the green beans, yellow wax beans, kidney beans, onion and parsley in a mixing bowl, tossing to incoporate.

Step 2

Whisk together the oil, sugar, vinegar, salt and pepper and the thyme leaves in a liquid measuring cup. Pour over the bean mixture and stir to coat evenly.

Step 3

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours, and up to 3 days.

From Dorothy Sietsema.

Tested by Tom Sietsema; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Post a picture of your dish on Instagram and tag us using #eatvoraciously.

For a printer-friendly and version of this recipe, view it here.

More recipes from Voraciously:

Steamed Corn on the Grill

Drinks that are built for a crowd

Rooftop party snacks

Nutrition

Calories: 190; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Sodium: 740 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 21 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 10 g; Protein: 5 g.