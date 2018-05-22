Overview Ingredients Steps

Think of this as an elegant sour cream and onion dip, with plenty of fresh herbs and the benefit of punchy capers. If you’ve got them in your pantry, a generous pinch of sumac or nigella seeds are a welcome addition; other fresh herbs such as tarragon, thyme or cilantro are nice, too.

If there’s room on the grill, warm up a few flatbreads and cut them into triangles for serving. If not, a bag or two of sturdy potato chips (preferably with ridges) is ideal.

Use leftovers as a sandwich spread or burger topping, or thin it with a little more lemon juice and use as a sauce for grilled chicken or fish.

The dip can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

2cupsplain Greek-style yogurt (preferably full-fat)

12cupchopped fresh dill

14cupchopped fresh chives

14cupchopped fresh mint

1teaspoonfinely grated zest and 2 tablespoons juice from 1 lemon, plus more as needed

2tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil

1teaspoonkosher salt, plus more as needed

18teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper

14cupcapers, plus more for serving

Toasted or grilled flatbread, cut into wedges, for serving

Potato chips, especially sturdy or ridged, for serving

Stir together the yogurt, dill, chives, mint, lemon zest and juice, oil, salt, pepper and 1/4 cup of the capers in a medium bowl. Taste and add more salt and/or lemon juice, as needed.

Scatter extra capers on top, and serve with flatbread or potato chips.

Calories: 60; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 5 mg; Sodium: 230 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 4 g.