Overview

Think of this as an elegant sour cream and onion dip, with plenty of fresh herbs and the benefit of punchy capers. If you’ve got them in your pantry, a generous pinch of sumac or nigella seeds are a welcome addition; other fresh herbs such as tarragon, thyme or cilantro are nice, too.

If there’s room on the grill, warm up a few flatbreads and cut them into triangles for serving. If not, a bag or two of sturdy potato chips (preferably with ridges) is ideal.

Use leftovers as a sandwich spread or burger topping, or thin it with a little more lemon juice and use as a sauce for grilled chicken or fish.

The dip can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Ingredients

2cupsplain Greek-style yogurt (preferably full-fat)

1⁄ 2 cupchopped fresh dill

1⁄ 4 cupchopped fresh chives

1⁄ 4 cupchopped fresh mint

1teaspoonfinely grated zest and 2 tablespoons juice from 1 lemon, plus more as needed

2tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil

1teaspoonkosher salt, plus more as needed

1⁄ 8 teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper

1⁄ 4 cupcapers, plus more for serving

Toasted or grilled flatbread, cut into wedges, for serving

Potato chips, especially sturdy or ridged, for serving

Steps

Step 1

Stir together the yogurt, dill, chives, mint, lemon zest and juice, oil, salt, pepper and 1/4 cup of the capers in a medium bowl. Taste and add more salt and/or lemon juice, as needed.

Step 2

Scatter extra capers on top, and serve with flatbread or potato chips.

From Food editorial aide Kara Elder.

Tested by Kara Elder; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 60; Total Fat: 5 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 5 mg; Sodium: 230 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 2 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 4 g.