Overview

This chunky, fruity salsa makes an excellent dip for tortilla or plantain chips. It’s also good on hot dogs, tacos, eggs and grilled fish.

The depth of flavor found in Ataulfo mangoes (also commonly called Champagne, yellow or honey mangoes) is preferred, but you can substitute with a larger variety, such as Tommy Atkins, as long as it’s very ripe; do not use unripe mango here.

The salsa can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.

Ingredients

Flesh of two 8-ounce Ataulfo mangoes, chopped (about 2 cups; see headnote)

9medium tomatillos (10 ounces total), husked, rinsed and finely chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

8ouncesfresh pineapple chunks, chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)

1⁄ 2 medium red onion, cut into small dice

1small or 1/2 large jalapeño pepper, stemmed, seeded and cut into small dice (seeds reserved)

15stems cilantro, chopped (leaves and tender stems)

3tablespoonstablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 1/2 limes)

3⁄ 4 teaspoonkosher salt, or more as needed

1⁄ 2 to 1 teaspoon agave nectar (optional)

Tortilla or plantain chips, for serving

Steps

Step 1

Combine the mango, tomatillos, pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and salt in a large bowl.

Step 2

Taste and stir in some or all of the reserved jalapeño seeds for a salsa with more heat, then taste again and add more salt, as needed.

Step 3

Stir in the agave nectar, if using, starting with 1/2 teaspoon (it’s potent) for a slightly sweeter salsa.

From Food editorial aide Kara Elder.

Tested by Kara Elder; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 50; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 105 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 0 g.