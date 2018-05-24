Overview

The dressing for this zippy slaw comes from a Food52.com featured recipe for Tahini Noodles, and it is multipurpose. Use it as a salad dressing, a dip and as topper for grilled flank steak.

To keep things simple, we used a store-bought slaw mix of cabbage and carrots.

The slaw can be assembled and refrigerated a few days in advance.

Ingredients

For the dressing

1⁄ 2 cuplow-sodium soy sauce

1⁄ 2 cuptahini, well shaken

One 2-inch piece peeled fresh ginger root, grated (1 tablespoon)

4cloves garlic, minced

3tablespoonsagave nectar

1⁄ 4 cupplain rice vinegar

2teaspoonsSriracha

1teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper

Juice of 1 lime (at least 2 tablespoons)

For the slaw

8cupsshredded cabbage mix (packaged blend of red and/or green cabbage and carrots; see headnote)

Steps

Step 1

For the dressing: Whisk together the soy sauce, tahini, ginger, garlic, agave nectar, vinegar, Sriracha, pepper and lime juice in a large liquid measuring cup, until well blended (emulsified).

Step 2

For the slaw: Place the shredded cabbage mix in a serving bowl. Add half the dressing and toss to coat. Taste, and add some or all the remaining dressing, as needed. Or, you can transfer the remaining dressing to a squeeze bottle and serve it alongside the salad so guests can help themselves to more dressing.

Adapted from a recipe by Alexandra V. Jones of Lolliposicle.net, by Post Food anchor Mary Beth Albright.

Tested by Mary Beth Albright; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 60; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 260 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 2 g.