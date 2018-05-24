Overview
The dressing for this zippy slaw comes from a Food52.com featured recipe for Tahini Noodles, and it is multipurpose. Use it as a salad dressing, a dip and as topper for grilled flank steak.
To keep things simple, we used a store-bought slaw mix of cabbage and carrots.
The slaw can be assembled and refrigerated a few days in advance.
Ingredients
For the dressing
1⁄2cuplow-sodium soy sauce
1⁄2cuptahini, well shaken
One 2-inch piece peeled fresh ginger root, grated (1 tablespoon)
4cloves garlic, minced
3tablespoonsagave nectar
1⁄4cupplain rice vinegar
2teaspoonsSriracha
1teaspoonfreshly ground black pepper
Juice of 1 lime (at least 2 tablespoons)
For the slaw
8cupsshredded cabbage mix (packaged blend of red and/or green cabbage and carrots; see headnote)
Steps
Step 1
For the dressing: Whisk together the soy sauce, tahini, ginger, garlic, agave nectar, vinegar, Sriracha, pepper and lime juice in a large liquid measuring cup, until well blended (emulsified).
Step 2
For the slaw: Place the shredded cabbage mix in a serving bowl. Add half the dressing and toss to coat. Taste, and add some or all the remaining dressing, as needed. Or, you can transfer the remaining dressing to a squeeze bottle and serve it alongside the salad so guests can help themselves to more dressing.
Adapted from a recipe by Alexandra V. Jones of Lolliposicle.net, by Post Food anchor Mary Beth Albright.
Tested by Mary Beth Albright; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. The nutritional info below uses half the dressing.
Nutrition
Calories: 60; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 260 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 2 g.