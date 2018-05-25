Overview

These bars are decorated in the style of a classic summer holiday dessert (red, white and blue!), but they are easier to assemble and transport.

You can make them in one regular-size rimmed baking sheet (called a half-sheet) or in two quarter-size baking sheets. When you’re serving them outdoors, keep the pans cool by stacking two of them, with ice packs or zip-top bags packed with ice in between. Or rest the baking sheet inside a disposable roasting pan filled with ice. Quarter-sheets can be similarly packed, but can also fit inside ice-packed coolers — which is why the smaller size is especially good for traveling cookouts. Depending on the temperature outdoors, the bars will hold up just fine for an hour or so off the ice, though they will probably be gobbled up much sooner than that.

The number of berries required will vary based on which baking sheet size, and design, you choose. We used blueberries and raspberries to build the American flag motif, and raspberries for a D.C. flag design. Seasonal strawberries would be a worthy red-fruit substitute.

Make Ahead: The bars need to be refrigerated a few hours to firm up. Without the final application of berries, the bars can be refrigerated up to overnight.

Ingredients

16tablespoons(2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus more for the pan

4 1⁄ 2 cupsfinely ground chocolate waters, such as Nabisco Famous (2 packages; from about 80 wafers)

1cupchilled heavy whipping cream

1poundcream cheese, at room temperature

8ouncesmascarpone cheese, at room temperature

2tablespoonsfresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

2teaspoonsvanilla extract

3⁄ 4 cupconfectioners' sugar

Fresh blueberries, for garnish (see headnote)

Fresh raspberries, for garnish (see headnote)

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Use a little butter to grease the sides of a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2

Combine the melted butter and ground chocolate wafers in a mixing bowl, stirring until evenly coated. Press the mixture evenly over the bottom of the sheet and about halfway up the sides.

Step 3

Bake (middle rack) for about 10 minutes, until the crust is slightly puffed. Transfer the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

Step 4

Meanwhile, pour the heavy whipping cream into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with balloon-whisk attachment or into the bowl for a handheld electric mixer. Beat on high speed, just until firm peaks form. (Pull off the whisk attachment or the beaters out and see how the cream looks in the bowl and on the beaters. If it flops over, it needs more time; if it holds its shape, you’re set.) Transfer the whipped cream to a container; cover and refrigerate until you’re ready to use it.

Step 5

Combine the cream cheese and mascarpone in the same mixer bowl (no need to wipe it out); use the mixer’s paddle attachment and beat on medium speed until smooth and well incorporated. Add the lemon juice and vanilla extract; beat (medium speed) until smooth. Stop to add the confectioners’ sugar; beat on low speed until thoroughly incorporated.

Step 6

Use a flexible spatula to gently fold in half the whipped cream. Lift the cream cheese-mascarpone mixture from the bottom of the bowl over the top of the whipped cream, rotating the bowl as you work and trying not to deflate the whipped cream too much. This folding step will help lighten the cheese mixture. Then fold in the remaining whipped cream. This is your filling.

Step 7

Use an offset spatula or spoon to spread the filling evenly over the cooled crust. Decorate with the berries and refrigerate for a few hours to cool and firm up. If you are making the bars a day in advance, wait to apply the berries to avoid any pooling of juices.

Cut into squares and serve.

From staff writer Becky Krystal; crust recipe adapted from “Gourmet Today: More Than 1000 All-New Recipes for the Contemporary Kitchen,” edited by Ruth Reichl (Rux Martin/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2009).

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Scale and get a printer-friendly version of the recipe here. The nutritional analysis below was run using 4.3 ounces of raspberries.

Nutrition

Calories: 310; Total Fat: 25 g; Saturated Fat: 14 g; Cholesterol: 70 mg; Sodium: 220 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 20 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 11 g; Protein: 3 g.