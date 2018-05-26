When it comes to warm weather al fresco dining, balancing drinks, plates and utensils can be a challenging endeavor. Enter skewers.

A skewer is a built-in utensil. Just pick up the stick and eat. Bite-size portions of food are not only easy to consume but also quick to cook. They let you or your guests do a little personalizing based on which ingredients are most desirable. And, really, they’re just fun and festive.

Here’s a collection of savory, sweet, outdoor and indoor skewers from our archives.

Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad (pictured above). The recipe recommends a mix of fruits, but go with what you like, what you have on hand or what’s in season at the moment. Right now, I’d go heavy on the strawberries. The sweet and spicy dressing can be made a day in advance and refrigerated.



Portobello Satays With Peanut Sauce. No grill is needed for these Indonesian-inspired skewers that swap in mushrooms for the more traditional meat. Regular chili powder can be substituted for the ground ancho (the flavor just won’t be as smoky), and feel free to use soy sauce instead of tamari. You may also find you like the peanut sauce so much that you start using it in other dishes, too.



Pomegranate-Glazed Lamb Kebabs. You can cook these outside on the grill or inside on a cast-iron grill pan or griddle. The pomegranate juice called for in the marinade is easy to find at grocery stores these days.



Spiced Chicken Skewers With Grapes. Another recipe that can be cooked inside or outdoors. There is no marinade to mess with, either — a mix of dried spices handles the job of flavoring boneless, skinless chicken breasts. And if you’ve never had grilled grapes before: You’re welcome.



Jerk Chicken Skewers With Pineapple. Habanero chile peppers and fresh lime juice give this quick marinade plenty of flavor, and the pineapple — oh, that gloriously sweet grilled pineapple (which also makes a trusty stopper at the ends of your skewers) — is a fitting co-star. These skewers are spicy, they’re sweet and they’ll work as an appetizer or main course.

Fresh Peachsicles. This is a great way to use those slightly underripe peaches that are about to start showing up in grocery stores. You can also use the technique for apricots and cherries.



French Toast on a Stick. Destined to be a favorite with kids or anyone who is gifted a delightful breakfast in bed. Use your favorite fruit interspersed with the French toast.

