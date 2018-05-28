Perhaps you’ve been invited to a cookout or other gathering this weekend, but you’ve made no plans about what to make. No need to fear: Here are five recipes — four vegetable-based sides and one dessert — that you can whip up in no time, with no grill required.

Not into cooking? Scroll to the bottom for store-bought ideas.

Spicy Ruby Slaw, above. If you ask us, most summer meals could use a side of slaw. This one’s got some attitude with fresh, minced ginger, plenty of scallions and a simple dressing of oil, soy sauce and rice wine vinegar. (So it’s perfect for you mayo-haters out there.) Another bonus: This gets better as it sits — the cabbage goes from crunchy and raw to slightly wilted and almost silky.



Chopped String Beans With Basil and Pine Nuts. With this recipe comes a revelation: We have been under basil-ing our food. The string beans, simply sauteed with oil and garlic, become something extraordinary with a generous cup of fresh basil and some toasted pine nuts for good measure.



Dilled Potato Salad With Smoked Trout. Potato salads are a must, and it’s totally fine if there’s more than one type. Here’s one that stands out from the standard mayo-based type, with smoked trout, fingerling potatoes, sour cream and plenty of dill. Serve it with something bitter, such as radicchio or endive.



Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato and Feta Salad. Here’s a little something refreshing and cooling that travels well and can be made several days in advance. If you don’t have bulgur, you could try it with rice or any other grain you might have on hand.



Peach Melba Shortbread Bars. The satisfaction of a fruit pie with a fraction of the work. You’ll make a simple shortbread, press it into a pan and bake it for a spell, then top with some preserves and nuts. We used a combination of peach and raspberry jam, but it’s adaptable to what you’ve got on hand.

In addition to the above recipes, we’ve got a few ideas for things you can buy if cooking isn’t in the cards this weekend:

Bring a large bottle of sparkling water and a large bottle of juice (grapefruit or watermelon seem festive!); mix them together and garnish with fresh basil; spike with rum or tequila as needed.

Check if your hosts are short on condiments. It’s not a cookout without condiments.

Most people will be extremely pleased if you show up with ice cream bars or ice pops. (Bring them in a cooler with ice or ice packs.)

Speaking of ice, there’s no such thing as too much of it; buy a large bag and be the drinks hero. (Again, a cooler would be handy for this.)

Skip the bags of chips; instead, buy some salted or seasoned nuts for snacking.

Alternatively, buy a bag of potato chips, then mix together a tub of sour cream with a small can of roasted green chiles and some freshly ground black pepper, adding salt as needed. Call it sour cream chile dip or “something I just whipped together.”

If there’s going to be a fire, need we remind you of the joy of a s’more? The only thing you may want to plan ahead is soaking some long bamboo skewers before roasting your ‘mallows. (Or if your pals have metal ones, then don’t sweat it.) No fire? You can still bring s’mores. These no-bake s’mores bars are a Voraciously favorite, and they’re super easy to make.

