When we talk about noodles, the first thing you might think of is a big, warm bowl of pasta. Which is great, but now that we’re moving into the heat of summer, it’s wise to start working a few chilled noodle dishes into your repertoire. Besides being served at a refreshing temperature, some of these recipes from our archives have the advantage of make-ahead potential.

Peanut Noodles, above. The assembled dish can be refrigerated up to a few hours. Or put together the sauce a few days in advance to make final prep a breeze with the cooked noodles. The more of the optional vegetables you add, the better the noodles get.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Spicy Noodle Salad With Sesame-Hoisin Chicken. You don’t even have to turn on the oven. Soak the mung bean noodles in hot tap water, and use store-bought rotisserie chicken. This is about as easy as it gets.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Chilled Sesame Soba Noodles With Shrimp and Avocado. A departure from the usual Asian flavors, this dish feels like a fresh summer salad but on gluten-free noodles.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Basil-Cilantro Noodles. Eat it warm for dinner one day and chilled for lunch the next. The leftovers are very good.



(Michael Temchine for The Washington Post)

Sesame Noodle Salad. This is not only better than takeout, but also faster and definitely more healthful.

More from Voraciously:

A 20-minute spicy chicken stir-fry with basil and chiles is a midweek dinner savior

7 skewer recipes that prove anything can taste better on a stick

There’s no need to play bartender with these drinks built for a crowd