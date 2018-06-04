Strawberry season is joyous but fleeting. They’re among the first of summer’s berries, but before you know it, they may be gone from your local farmers market. So don’t hesitate. Now is the time to load up.

Once you’ve got your hands on some berries, you’ll need a good recipe or two to let them shine. This batch of recipes from our archives is just the ticket to getting the most out of those pints or quarts that you picked up at the market.

But be prepared: Locally grown berries will probably come at a higher price. The superior flavor is well worth it, in our opinion.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Strawberries in Pomegranate Molasses. Here’s a slight upgrade to the old trick of sprinkling on sugar to make berries extra juicy. Grab a bottle of pomegranate molasses and sprinkle a spoonful on hulled and halved strawberries, then top with a bit of crunchy, raw sugar and crushed red pepper flakes before serving. Eat it for breakfast, a snack or dessert — we liked this tangy mix spooned over Greek yogurt.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Pickled Strawberry Preserves. Featuring a snappy sweet-tart-tangy syrup, spiced with black peppercorns, coriander seed and bay leaves. Serve them as part of a summery cheese board or put them on toast spread with cream cheese or mascarpone. This is also a nice way to hold on to strawberry season for just a little longer — the preserves aren’t canned, but they will keep in your refrigerator for up to one month.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Rhubarb + Strawberry Granita. Poach chopped rhubarb in water and sugar, let it cool, then blend with hulled and chopped strawberries plus a little vodka (it helps with texture). Pour the rhubarb/strawberry mix into a baking dish, stick it in the freezer and scrape it with a fork every 30 minutes for about two and a half hours — now’s the time to pick out a book or show to watch! — until you’ve got a flaky, icy granita. Serve it plain or top with whipped cream.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Double-Strawberry Buttermilk Panna Cotta. There are a few components to this recipe — a quick jam, the wiggly, jiggly custard and a fresh berry topping. Make the jam and panna cotta ahead of time, because they need to be refrigerated for at least two hours (and up to two days), then top with the fresh berries just before serving. Once strawberry season is over, use this formula for the rest of summer’s fruits: blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, nectarines, apricots or really any flavorful fruit would work well.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Berry Tart With Honey-Yogurt Filling. Take some Greek yogurt, plop it in a paper towel-lined strainer set over a bowl, and let that drain in the refrigerator for at least four hours or overnight. Mixed with honey, the thickened yogurt will form the bulk of the filling, with an easy graham cracker crust as the base. This simple tart can see you through all of summer’s bounty — but right now, we’ll stick with strawberries.

