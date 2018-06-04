

Caps fans can show their devotion to the team without tossing blue crabs on the ice. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The first octopus hurled onto a professional hockey rink occurred more than a half century ago, in 1952, when two brothers made a connection that would forever change the relationship between the Detroit Red Wings and cephalopods: Siblings Pete and Jerry Cusimano, owners of a fish shop, realized the octopus has eight tentacles, which then correlated to the exact number of victories needed in the playoffs to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup, the trophy awarded to the champion of the National Hockey League.

The Cusimano brothers figured the octopus had to be a good-luck charm. As fate would have it, the Red Wings won eight straight games that year to win the Stanley Cup.

The octopus — if not the tossing of one, because it’s now illegal to throw objects on the ice during a game — has become a permanent part of Red Wings’ culture. “The Wings embraced the tradition by marketing it during their 25-year playoff streak,” wrote Detroit Free Press sportswriter George Sipple. “A giant purple octopus was hoisted to the rafters during pregame celebrations before playoff games. The team also sold apparel and other trinkets bearing an octopus.”

Imitation being the sincerest (and in this case, fishiest) form of flattery, fans around the National Hockey League have turned to other creatures of the sea to show their devotion to a team: In Nashville, Predators faithful have been known to heave big slimy catfish (or even a dead mallard in a game against the Anaheim Ducks) onto the ice. In San Jose, a fan threw a three-foot leopard shark onto the rink (with an octopus sewn into its mouth because the Sharks were playing the Red Wings).

Then on Saturday, a teenage fan of the Washington Capitals chucked a blue crab onto the ice at Capital One Arena, following the home team’s 3-1 dismantling of the Vegas Golden Knights. It was, according to The Washington Post’s Scott Allen, “the first known crab toss in Stanley Cup finals history.”

Let’s hope it’s the last one.

Listen, I don’t want to rain on what I, and most of Washington, hope will be a Capitals victory parade down Constitution Avenue. I’m as excited about the team’s playoff run as the next bandwagon fan. I’m far less excited about a potential crab-tossing ritual that mimics a tradition launched in the early 1950s, back when America was still searching for enlightenment on a great many social issues. Animal welfare wasn’t high on the list then.

The waste of a small life (not to mention food waste) might not be high on anyone’s list today, either — certainly not fans of a hockey team riding a hot streak. But if we can watch a game and tweet at the same time, we can cheer on a club and also consider the animals lower on the food chain than us.

This is not a culinary snob rant. I’m not railing against the fact that blue crabs are a Maryland culinary tradition, not a Washington one. (Believe me, no one wants to see half-smokes littering the ice.) I must confess, however, that the thought of fans slinging dozens of Chesapeake blues onto the ice turns my stomach: These pricey delicacies are meant to be cracked open on a picnic table and savored with a cold beer, not tossed onto a rink where crews will collect them for the garbage.

No, what bothers me most about the blue crab toss — and all the other animals surreptitiously flung onto the ice — is the casual disregard for the creatures that feed us. To me, it’s the same unexamined apathy that gives rise (or acceptance or both) to industrial agriculture, where chickens and cattle and hogs routinely suffer short, miserable lives for our dining benefit. It’s a form of not-so-benign ignorance. Ignorance of research done by Temple Grandin and Victoria Braithwaite, who have worked for decades to help us better understand animal consciousness and sentience, whether on land or in the sea.

Maybe you think eating animals is no better than throwing them from the stands in celebration of your team. For many, that is probably true: They don’t think about either action much. The animals are here to satisfy your appetite and your need for entertainment, regardless of how they got here or how they lived.

I have a different take: I’m a meat eater who cares about a humane life for the animals I eat. It’s an uncomfortable contradiction that may not hold up to scrutiny for some (especially because I’m a restaurant critic who has no control over the meats a chef purchases). Who knows? Years from now, I may decide that I’m no longer comfortable eating meat, period.

But today, I know I would never walk into a seafood shop and buy crabs that would end up on an ice rink, even if those crustaceans were impeccably raised and humanely slaughtered. So, yes, toss your caps on the rink for a Alex Ovechkin hat trick. But save the seafood for the family dinner table, where you can show the proper respect and give thanks to a creature that gave up its life for your nourishment.

And go Capitals!

