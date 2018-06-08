Overview

Because you want the rice at room temperature to make the salad, it’s a good idea to cook the rice in advance. To use leftover grains, substitute 2 1/2 cups in place of the 2/3 cup listed here. See the VARIATIONS, below.

Make the dressing just before you’re ready to serve; if you whisk it together in advance, it might not re-emulsify with more whisking.

MAKE AHEAD: The rice can be cooked 2 days in advance and dressed 1 day in advance. The tofu, scallion greens, cilantro and sesame seeds can be prepared a day in advance and held on top of the rice; mix in before serving.

Ingredients

2⁄ 3 cup(uncooked) short- or medium-grain brown rice

1cupwater

2small carrots, diced

2medium scallions with greens; whites minced and greens cut on a sharp diagonal

4ouncesbaked or smoked tofu, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1clove garlic, minced

1 1⁄ 2 teaspoonsplain rice vinegar (see the VARIATIONS, below)

1⁄ 4 teaspoonsalt

2 1⁄ 2 teaspoonslow-sodium soy sauce (see the VARIATIONS, below)

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons unrefined sesame oil (see the VARIATIONS, below)

1tablespoontoasted sesame oil

1⁄ 4 teaspoonfreshly ground white pepper, or more as needed (optional)

1⁄ 4 cupcilantro leaves (from 5 to 10 sprigs of cilantro), or more as needed

1teaspoontoasted sesame seeds

Steps

Step 1

Rinse the rice in a colander until the water runs clear. Drain, then add it to a small, heavy pot with a tight-fitting lid. Add the water and bring to a boil over high heat, then stir once and immediately cover the pot and reduce the heat to low, and cook for 35 minutes, until the rice is cooked (it should still be a little chewy, but not at all hard) and all the water has been absorbed. Let cool in the pot, or alternatively, let it rest in the pot for 15 minutes, then spread the rice on a large plate or baking sheet to cool.)

Step 2

Transfer to a large bowl, along with the carrots, the scallion whites and the tofu.

Step 3

Combine the garlic and the rice vinegar in a liquid measuring cup, then add the salt, soy sauce and both sesame oils, whisking to form an emulsified dressing. Pour over the rice and other ingredients in the bowl, add the white pepper, if using, and toss to coat evenly. Stir in the scallion greens, cilantro leaves and sesame seeds, reserving some of those to scatter on top as a garnish, if desired, and serve.

Step 4

VARIATIONS: Instead of short-grain brown rice, you could substitute long-grain brown rice, red rice or quinoa; you could use radishes, sweet white turnips, or slivered asparagus in addition to or instead of the carrots. Mustard greens (or another spicy green), cut into thin ribbons, are also delicious here. If you want to add some complexity to the dressing, you could use smoked shoyu for the soy sauce and Chinkiang vinegar for the rice vinegar. Alternatively, if all you have is toasted sesame oil, you can replace the unrefined sesame oil with toasted.

From food writer Emily Horton.

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 3 servings.

Nutrition

Calories: 340; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 380 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 38 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 10 g.