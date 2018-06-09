Too often breakfast on the go means grabbing something at the coffee shop, or no breakfast at all. You can do better!

Don’t let the morning meal be an afterthought. A portable homemade breakfast is within reach, whether it’s a fast dish put together before you dash out the door or one you prepare in advance. Here are a few contenders from our archives:

Homemade Sausage McMuffin With Egg, above. Skip the drive-through with this take on the famous breakfast sandwich. If you want a bit of an upgrade, swap chorizo in for the pork patty sausage (you can buy chorizo sausages, remove the meat from the links and form it into a patty).



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Strawberry Almond Breakfast Pops. How refreshing would one of these be as you run out the door on a hot and humid summer morning? The pops would also be great with other summer fruits, such as blueberries or peaches.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Make-Ahead Banh Mi Breakfast Sandwiches. Here are a few words to pep up your morning: yogurt-based Sriracha-spiked sauce. Prep the elements ahead of time for a quick and filling start to your day.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Fruity Overnight Oats. Divide between a pair of glass canning jars (or even lightweight plastic containers) to eat elsewhere. Use your favorite fruit or nuts instead of the recommended strawberries or almonds, if you like.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Whole-Wheat Spiced Carrot Muffins. The recipe makes 18 to 20 muffins, enough to feed a few people for several days or create a wonderful stockpile in the freezer.

More recipes from Voraciously:

Sip your way through summer with a batch of homemade iced tea

Hot days call for cold noodles, and these 5 recipes fit the bill

How to make cake truffles at home