Too often breakfast on the go means grabbing something at the coffee shop, or no breakfast at all. You can do better!
Don’t let the morning meal be an afterthought. A portable homemade breakfast is within reach, whether it’s a fast dish put together before you dash out the door or one you prepare in advance. Here are a few contenders from our archives:
Homemade Sausage McMuffin With Egg, above. Skip the drive-through with this take on the famous breakfast sandwich. If you want a bit of an upgrade, swap chorizo in for the pork patty sausage (you can buy chorizo sausages, remove the meat from the links and form it into a patty).
Strawberry Almond Breakfast Pops. How refreshing would one of these be as you run out the door on a hot and humid summer morning? The pops would also be great with other summer fruits, such as blueberries or peaches.
Make-Ahead Banh Mi Breakfast Sandwiches. Here are a few words to pep up your morning: yogurt-based Sriracha-spiked sauce. Prep the elements ahead of time for a quick and filling start to your day.
Fruity Overnight Oats. Divide between a pair of glass canning jars (or even lightweight plastic containers) to eat elsewhere. Use your favorite fruit or nuts instead of the recommended strawberries or almonds, if you like.
Whole-Wheat Spiced Carrot Muffins. The recipe makes 18 to 20 muffins, enough to feed a few people for several days or create a wonderful stockpile in the freezer.
