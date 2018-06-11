Apparently succumbing to the theory that any publicity is good publicity, IHOP announced Monday it is now IHOB. The swap was first teased last week.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Yes, the brand whose moniker evolved from the abbreviation for International House of Pancakes is turning the “p” into a “b,” trading pancakes for . . . burgers. Not breakfast, as many had speculated over the past few days. Burgers. Social media users were not amused.

International House of Betrayal #ihop — Elliot Gough (@ElliotExplicit) June 11, 2018

IHOP: Millennials were about to kill us, so we finished the job ourselves. — Jono Mammel (@MammelJono) June 11, 2018

Of course, this was prime territory for retreading some of our favorite memes of late.

LeBron doesn't seem convinced at IHOP's new name.. pic.twitter.com/iSCIpuCAWQ — The Morning Mash Up (@MorningMashUp) June 11, 2018

Competitors couldn’t help throwing a little shade, too.

👦: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

👴: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Then again, there was plenty of skepticism to go around since the company’s news release vaguely declares the name change is in effect “for the time being.” Oh, and it’s not like they will stop serving pancakes.

This IHOP/IHOB thing is pretty brilliant... how many companies can get the entire internet talking about them based on a marketing campaign where they pretend to change their name? And how many people knew before today that they even served burgers? — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 11, 2018

Credit to IHOP: They're garnering more media attention than the moon landing for adding seven hamburgers to their menu. — Kevin (@kevinwxgg) June 11, 2018

So who gets the most credit, or blame, for this avalanche of self-righteous, if silly, outrage? IHOP (sorry, IHOB just sounds like you are trying to pronounce “IHOP” while terribly congested)? Or the masses and media (guilty!) for playing along?

I vote for both sides, although IHOP’s ploy seems cynical and shortsighted at best, clearly designed to take advantage of our baser online instincts.

[Tom Sietsema ranks America’s top 10 chain restaurants, including IHOP]

You are a brand known for pancakes, the type of wholesome spot you take your grandpa or your kid’s soccer team. Or, perhaps, your hung-over friends after a big night out. Why would you want to distance yourself from your core appeal?

Sure, sales have plateaued in the past few years, but as recently as three years ago, IHOP was celebrating its highest sales numbers in a decade. At the time, anyway, the brand was all about encouraging people to eat breakfast all day, with half of the breakfast food orders at IHOP happening at lunch or dinner. Great! Breakfast for lunch or dinner is fun, it’s nostalgic, it’s comforting. Even all the flavors of pancakes the brand has come up with — cupcake! red velvet! latte! — were true to its spirit. Burgers from a brand not known for burgers? *Crickets.*

[Recipe: The only pancakes worth getting out of bed for on a lazy Sunday]

I’d like to see how the folks in the boardroom crunched the numbers they hope to achieve. Will IHOP sell more burgers? Or enough burgers to make up for what feels very much like a marketing blunder? You have to wonder whether it’s worth the risk, either of confusing people who really do think this is a permanent change in name and mission or of aliening customers who are turned off by the Internet-driven theatrics.

So, congrats, IHOP. Or IHOB, or whatever else you decide to be in the future. Congrats, us. Let’s get this one out of our system and move on to the next Internet Thing.

More from Voraciously:

Spicy, smoky, cheesy, melty burgers. On the inside.

5 easy, exciting breakfast recipes for mornings on the go

Millennials say a hot dog is not a sandwich — and many care more about food than politics