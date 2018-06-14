Summertime means cookouts, picnics, grilling and, for some, mayonnaise on everything. After all, it’s not a potluck if there’s not a vat of mayo-dressed potatoes or pasta. (Right? Right?) But which of these salads is right for you?

Let us rephrase that: Which of these salads are you?

Take our quiz to find out.

Can’t see the quiz? Click here.

If you’d prefer to see all your options, sans quiz, here they are:



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Grammie’s Macaroni Salad. A classic pasta salad, with a few tricks up its sleeves.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Japanese Potato Salad. This recipe takes the typical potato salad and adds crunch from sliced carrots and cucumbers, then some meatiness with sliced ham and quail eggs.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Classic Egg Salad. Why mess with something that’s already great? Use this as a sandwich filling or cracker spread, or stuff it into avocados.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Tarragon Chicken Salad. Take a cue from Martha Stewart and serve this on slices of Carrot Bread.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Crispy Sweet Potatoes With Tuna-Anchovy Mayonnaise. It’s not tuna salad (because that recipe is basically be the same as chicken salad, but with tuna!), but it’s an excellent and perhaps unexpected way to pair homemade mayonnaise with tinned fish.

More from Voraciously:

Your barista is a robot. Should it be friendly?

This risotto doesn’t need constant attention — but it will cause a stir

Eat your way through the World Cup with a recipe for every team in the field