Today’s the day that you turn your attention from the outside world and turn a smartphone camera on yourself to help spread the pandemic known as National Selfie Day. Which, I guess, makes this day pretty much like any other, save for the custom hashtag so you can easily compare the success of your selfie against those racking up thousands of likes on Twitter.

Sigh. Narcissism can be such a dead-end.

Then again, some use National Selfie Day constructively, more like a day of self-acceptance and healing. Or as a day to show off the endless imagination and daredevilry of the human soul.

i've been so insecure about the scars covering my face since i was in a life-threatening car accident at the age of seventeen. but here on #NationalSelfieDay i can honestly say i feel proud and beautiful to be who i am today. share your happiness with someone today! pic.twitter.com/ZFZbzF1imp — .m ʏᴎɒƚƚiɿd (@MsFinteristicle) June 21, 2018

As it’s #SelfieDay, it could only be this one. Taken by the brilliant Katsu Tokunaga from the back seat of my jet as Red 10 in 2014 at RAF Akrotiri. Best #selfie ever in my opinion! #NationalSelfieDay #TBT pic.twitter.com/TcCFH3GWWQ — Mike Ling MBE (Red 3) (@MikeLingPilot) June 21, 2018

McDonald’s is using National Selfie Day as another opportunity to market itself, which is only appropriate. It’s all about them.

On June 21, at participating McDonald’s, you can get your hands on a Frylus with the order of a Quarter Pounder, a burger now made with fresh ground beef at all Mickey D’s. The Frylus is a class valedictorian compared to the bogus stoner uselessness of the Frork, the spudly knickknack that McDonald’s rolled out last year, ostensibly, to help us eat our fries. What I mean is that the Frylus actually has a purpose other than to sell more Quarter Pounders.

(Joe Yonan/The Washington Post)

Its purpose is to prevent you from greasifying — if that’s not a word, I’m going to lobby Webster’s now for its inclusion — your phone while eating juicy burgers and fries cooked in fat. The Frylus allows you to operate your phone’s camera without leaving greasy streaks on the device. How this neon-yellow tool manages to conduct electricity like an index finger — which is why your phone responds to human touch — is beyond me. I imagine the Frylus is made from the same material used for Happy Fun Ball, the curiously dangerous toy in the satirical SNL commercial from years ago.

“Happy Fun Ball contains a liquid core, which, if exposed to rupture, should not be touched, inhaled or looked at.”

(Just joking, Mickey. You can stop calling your lawyers now.)

The thing is, the Frylus works, though you may need to tap your phone a few extra times for it to respond. The Frylus reminds me of the stylus that came tucked into the PalmPilot, arguably the first handheld device that made Americans turn their attention away from roadways, sidewalks and personal grooming. The PalmPilot must seem prehistoric to a generation that grew up with iPhones, but trust me, for a few years in the late 1990s, this thing was a national obsession. It even inspired a classic one-panel cartoon.

The Frylus will never attain PalmPilot status for one basic reason: It’s not easy to obtain. When I purchased a Quarter Pounder this morning at the McDonald’s on New York Avenue NW in downtown Washington, the counter employee was perplexed when I asked for a Frylus. She said they only serve the regular french fries. Turns out the Frylus is available only at two locations in the District.

In case you need assistance in styling your selfie, McDonald’s has teamed up with Instagram influencer and model Kirby Jenner to help people take “hotter, juicier selfies.” That is language pulled straight from the news release in a, ahem, ham-fisted attempt to conflate hamburgers with National Selfie Day. You know, McDonald’s may be onto something. As vegans and environmentalists will tell you, eating beef is an inherently self-centered act, the selfie of consumption.

This is how real barbecue is made. A post shared by Tim Carman (@tim_carman) on Jun 16, 2018 at 1:07pm PDT

The bottom line, I guess, is this: Will the Frylus have a life beyond today’s one-off promotional use? Personally, yes. I could have used this sucker the other day when I was taking and posting photos from barbecue joints in Virginia. It would have saved a forest worth of napkins that I needed to clean the grease off my phone.

Then again, I’m not sure I want to explain to each passerby why I’m using a neon-yellow french fry to operate my phone.

