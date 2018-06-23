Homemade ice cream out of an ice cream machine is great — when you’re using it, anyway. Mine definitely takes up space and collects its share of dust when I’m not churning out quarts in the summer. But just because you don’t own an ice cream machine doesn’t mean your only option for frozen desserts at home is to dig into a store-bought pint.

Here are eight recipes from our archives to keep you cool that don’t require heavy (or pricey) machinery:

Strawberry-Yogurt Semifreddo, above. The strawberries lend this dessert a beautiful color, but you can experiment with swapping in a roughly equivalent amount of your favorite in-season fruit (peaches or blueberries would be very nice).



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Mango Ice Cream With Cardamom. Indian ice cream, or kulfi, is about as simple as you can get. Blend and freeze. Don’t sweat if you can’t find canned mango puree, although it is very smooth and sweet. Blended fresh or even frozen chunks of mango are a fine substitute.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Rocky Road Nice Cream. This vegan recipe relies on bananas, dates and coconut cream (not to be confused with coconut milk, which is thinner and contains more water) for texture and sweetness. It’s a great way to use up those ripe bananas you stashed in your freezer and promptly forgot about.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

No-Churn Peanut Butter Curry Ice Cream. This recipe calls for powdered peanut butter (roasted, ground peanuts with most of the oil removed), and you can use the extras in baked goods, oatmeal or yogurt. Check out this taste test Consumer Reports conducted a few years ago.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Avocado and Coconut Ice Cream. You can make this in an ice cream machine, but you can also just pack it into a container, where it will take on a dense consistency reminiscent of soft-serve.



(Clockwise from left, Lemon Meringue “Ice Cream” photo by Lara Ferroni; Strawberry-Rhubarb Sherbet photo by Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post, tableware from Crate and Barrel; Ice Cream With Honey and Thyme photo by Mette Randem for The Washington Post)

Lemon Meringue “Ice Cream,” above left. Making a meringue contributes to a soft, creamy texture.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Sherbet, top right. Set aside enough time for several rounds of mixing and freezing.

Ice Cream With Honey and Thyme, bottom right. You know those school projects where you froze ice cream using salt and ice? This is the same idea. Have fun with it.

