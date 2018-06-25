With apologies to those who “find dish washing to be very meditative,” we usually hate doing dishes. So when we can cut the end-of-cooking cleanup time by using fewer dishes in the first place, you can bet that we will.

Enter these one-pan recipes from our archives: What they lack in dishware used, they make up for in flavor and ease.

Fig and Brie Omelets, above. Sweet omelets are a thing, and we think they’re a thing you’ll be glad to know about. These use a not-so-cloying fig jam that pairs perfectly with brie and peppery arugula. Serve them for brunch or dinner, with plenty of toast for scooping up the oozy bits.



Tarragon Chicken With Asparagus. Simple yet elegant. The slight anise flavors of the tarragon really come through, so if you’re not a fan, use thyme or mix and match other herbs.



Skillet Mussels With Rosemary, Lavender and Lime. Prime dinner party material, right here, with an unexpected but complex pairing of woodsy herbs and citrusy lime.



15-Minute Flounder. A double-decker layering technique plus a coating of pesto or mustard ensures moist fillets below a crisp layer of lightly seasoned bread crumbs.



Warm Chickpea Smash With Skillet Greens. Give your cooked chickpeas the ol’ refried beans treatment and cook them in oil with spices (in this case, cumin and sumac) and plenty of garlic. Serve with quickly sauteed greens and a scattering of fresh and crunchy vegetables, plus salty cheese.



Tahini Chicken Salad. We’re not sure why we didn’t think of adding tahini to our chicken salad sooner, but we’re glad someone did. This one gets crunch from dukkah, a savory nut-and-spice blend, plus little pops of chewy sweetness from chopped dates.

