Cookouts and barbecues are as much of a Fourth of July tradition as fireworks. Another tradition: People showing up with a six-pack of beer or a bag of ice. Practical, yes, but this season, consider being the person who arrives bearing a homemade dish that will make both the host and your fellow guests grateful. (Of course, it doesn’t hurt to run your plans by the host, just in case.)

There are certain staples we all expect at a typical summer cookout. And there’s definitely a temptation to either stick with the same old things or completely throw out the playbook. But you don’t have to choose one strategy or the other. Here are a few recipes for our archives that toe the line between expected and unexpected:



Classic Barbecue Chicken. It’s a classic for a reason; you can make your own sauce or use store-bought. This recipe gives you crispy skin, too.



Perfect Smash Cheeseburgers. These thin burgers give you wonderfully crispy edges and are primed for stacking. And here are tips for grilling the perfect burger (hint: not on the grates!), thick or thin.

Stuffed Beef Burgers. Surprise! There’s bacon, cheese, peppers and pepperoni inside your burger. The meat-lovers in your crowd will be all over these. Assemble a day or two in advance to save work the day of the cookout.

Charred Carrot Dogs. Instead of or in addition to your pack of meaty links, put some simply seasoned big carrots on the grill. Top with all the usual condiments.



Alabama-Style Hot Slaw. Serve it on top of pulled pork or chicken or as a side. You can make it up to a week in advance.



Lemon, Garlic and Chili Potato Salad. No mayo in this potato salad, but butter helps add richness.



Grilled Skillet Corn Bread. This bread is cooked in a cast-iron skillet on the grill, but you can put it on the grates for a minute to get those attractive black stripes.



Flag Cheesecake Bars. You bake the crust, but the creamy, tangy filling for this festive, patriotic dessert requires no time in the oven. And it’s fun to decorate with whatever fresh berries you have available.



Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil. Make a big batch, and let people drink it straight up or with sparkling water or alcohol.

