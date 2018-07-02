Overview

If your mornings are haunted by maternal warnings about always eating a good breakfast, here’s a tasty, fast (and healthful) mug meal alternative to the boring, “practical shoes” bowl of cereal. The hot “baked” fruit drizzled with a simple room-temperature fruity yogurt sauce is homey, and the granola on top crunchy and satisfying — a nice, nearly effortless way to start the day.

To serve this as dessert, the VARIATION, below.

Ingredients

1cupfresh or frozen mixed fruit, such as a combination of peach, nectarine, plum, orange, or pear slices with halved hulled strawberries or whole raspberries, blueberries or blackberries (see OVERVIEW)

2 to 3 teaspoons clover honey, maple syrup or light brown sugar, or as needed

One 5-ounce container regular or low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt

2 to 4 tablespoons granola or gluten-free granola (may substitute toasted nuts)

Steps

Step 1

If the fruit is frozen, rinse it in fine-mesh strainer under warm water until partially defrosted. Drain well.

Step 2

Stir together the fruit mixture and honey, maple syrup or brown sugar in a large (1 1/4-cup minimum) microwave-safe mug.

Step 3

Microwave on HIGH for 1 1/2 minutes, then stir. If the fruit is not cooked and bubbly, microwave on HIGH for another 30 to 60 seconds.

Step 4

Gradually drain off and stir the fruit juice from the mug into the carton of yogurt, continuing until thoroughly blended.

Step 5

Pour as much yogurt-juice mixture as you like over the hot fruit; reserve the remaining yogurt for another use.

Step 6

Sprinkle granola over the fruit top, as desired. Serve right away.

VARIATION: The fruit and honey can be “baked” as directed, then simply topped with a scoop of ice cream for a quick and tempting, yet healthful dessert.

From cookbook author Nancy Baggett.

Tested by Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

The nutritional analysis is based on using low-fat Greek yogurt.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 1; Calories: 250; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 90 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 39 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugars: 26 g; Protein: 16 g.