Overview
If your mornings are haunted by maternal warnings about always eating a good breakfast, here’s a tasty, fast (and healthful) mug meal alternative to the boring, “practical shoes” bowl of cereal. The hot “baked” fruit drizzled with a simple room-temperature fruity yogurt sauce is homey, and the granola on top crunchy and satisfying — a nice, nearly effortless way to start the day.
To serve this as dessert, the VARIATION, below.
Ingredients
1cupfresh or frozen mixed fruit, such as a combination of peach, nectarine, plum, orange, or pear slices with halved hulled strawberries or whole raspberries, blueberries or blackberries (see OVERVIEW)
2 to 3 teaspoons clover honey, maple syrup or light brown sugar, or as needed
One 5-ounce container regular or low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
2 to 4 tablespoons granola or gluten-free granola (may substitute toasted nuts)
Steps
Step 1
If the fruit is frozen, rinse it in fine-mesh strainer under warm water until partially defrosted. Drain well.
Step 2
Stir together the fruit mixture and honey, maple syrup or brown sugar in a large (1 1/4-cup minimum) microwave-safe mug.
Step 3
Microwave on HIGH for 1 1/2 minutes, then stir. If the fruit is not cooked and bubbly, microwave on HIGH for another 30 to 60 seconds.
Step 4
Gradually drain off and stir the fruit juice from the mug into the carton of yogurt, continuing until thoroughly blended.
Step 5
Pour as much yogurt-juice mixture as you like over the hot fruit; reserve the remaining yogurt for another use.
Step 6
Sprinkle granola over the fruit top, as desired. Serve right away.
VARIATION: The fruit and honey can be “baked” as directed, then simply topped with a scoop of ice cream for a quick and tempting, yet healthful dessert.
From cookbook author Nancy Baggett.
Tested by Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.
The nutritional analysis is based on using low-fat Greek yogurt.
Nutrition
Servings Per Container: 1; Calories: 250; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 10 mg; Sodium: 90 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 39 g; Dietary Fiber: 6 g; Sugars: 26 g; Protein: 16 g.