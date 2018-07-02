When you need greens and you need them stat, it pays to have a few quick- or no-cook techniques on hand.

Sure, you could turn your greens into shakshuka, tuck them into a frittata or pile them on toast. But these recipes from our archives make those bundles of collards, kale, spinach, chard and mustard greens the star of the show.

B. Smith’s Collard Green Slaw, above. No need to cook those collards for hours. Thin ribbons of the greens — plus shredded Napa cabbage and carrots — are coated in a flavorful dressing of white wine vinegar, oil, dry mustard, celery seed and paprika, then allowed to sit for up to three hours before serving. The slaw would be the perfect foil to some pulled pork, if you are into that sort of thing.



Collard Greens. If you prefer your collards cooked, here is a quick way to do it. Some crisp-cooked bacon and its rendered fat add flavor, along with onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Easy as that.



Kale and Cucumber Salad With Avocado-Tahini Dressing. The now classic-seeming technique of massaging raw kale is a great one, as it tenderizes the leaves without treating them to heat. In this salad, those tender leaves are dressed in a lemony, creamy (but vegan!) dressing and get some crunch from cucumbers and carrots.



Mustard Greens With Cumin + Mustard Seed. Coarsely chopped mustard greens are cooked for just one minute in salted, boiling water, then sauteed in a little oil you have flavored with cumin and mustard seeds. Use these as a bed for poached eggs, serve with rice, or layer into sandwiches.



Black Beans and Greens With Avocado and Za’atar. This one gives you a double dose of green, with quickly cooked broccoli and some baby spinach (substitute chard, if you like).

