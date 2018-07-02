Overview

This recipe produces two bubbling, fruity, crumb-topped mini-cobblers with crispy-buttery topping. The technique is unusual yet simple: “Micro-bake” the crumble first for several minutes until cooked through and toasty, then combine it with the berries and finish the baking.

For quickest prep, use berries from a frozen unsweetened, loose-pack berry medley bag. Rinse them under warm water and drain lightly, then immediately transfer them to the mugs to save all the juices along with the fruit.

You’ll need two microwave-safe mugs that each hold about 1 1/4 cups when filled to the brim.

If you are saving the second mug to be served later, cover and refrigerate, then microwave on 50 percent power for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or until warmed through before serving.

Ingredients

2⁄ 3 cupcup flour

3 1⁄ 2 tablespoonssugar

Generous 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon

2 or 3 pinches sea salt

2tablespoons2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2cupsfresh or frozen (partially defrosted, undrained) mixed berries such as strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries or blackberries (halve any large berries)

1tablespoonclover honey or maple syrup

Scoops of ice cream or dollops of whipped cream for serving (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Stir together the flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt in a 2 1/2-to-3-cup microwave-safe bowl, then add the butter.

Step 2

Cover with waxed paper. Microwave on HIGH for 40 seconds, or until the butter melts. Stir thoroughly, then re-cover; microwave on HIGH for 45 seconds. Stop and stir well, then re-cover and microwave on HIGH for 45 seconds. Stir again. (Don’t worry about any small lumps; they are okay.)

Step 3

Divide the berries and honey between the microwave-safe mugs, stirring to incorporate. Divide all but a generous 1/3 cup of the crumble between the two portions, lightly folding it in. Sprinkle the remaining crumble over each portion. Loosely cover and microwave on HIGH, for 1 1/2 minutes. If the berries aren’t cooked through and bubbling, microwave on HIGH for 30 to 50 seconds more.

Step 4

Let stand to cool slightly. Top with ice cream or whipped cream, if desired, and serve.

From cookbook author Nancy Baggett.

Tested by Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis uses maple syrup.

To print or scale this recipe online, view it here.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 2; Calories: 440; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 7 g; Sodium: 270 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 76 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 40 g; Protein: 5 g.