Overview

One secret to the remarkably savory taste of this wholesome meal-in-a-bowl is simply zapping the uncooked rice and onion in the oil before adding the broth. This step not only toasts the rice but tames its tendency to foam up and boil over later.

The recipe makes one very generous soup bowl or wide-mouthed mug meal. Or, divide it between mugs for two smaller, snack-size servings. You can serve it slightly thick for a stewlike salsa-rice bowl or thin it with broth to create a soup.

The optional toppings add texture, color, nutrients and substance, but the recipe is good “plain,” too.

Use an oven mitt when handling the cooking bowl, which gets quite hot during microwaving.

Ingredients

1tablespoonextra-virgin olive oil

1⁄ 3 cupinstant brown rice (uncooked; may substitute instant white rice)

2tablespoonsfinely chopped yellow or red onion

1cupflavorful, low-sodium vegetable broth, or more as needed

1⁄ 3 cupfrozen corn kernels, succotash or medley of corn and sweet pepper, rinsed and drained

1⁄ 3 cupcanned, no-salt-added black beans, pinto beans or red beans, rinsed and drained

1⁄ 4 cupcanned chopped mild green chiles (with juices)

2tablespoonsmild or medium-hot chunky tomato salsa, plus more for optional garnish

Kosher salt (optional)

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

1⁄ 4 cupcrumbled or chopped queso fresco, shredded colby or grated Fontina cheese (may substitute another semi-soft mild cheese), for garnish (optional)

Chopped fresh tomatoes for garnish (optional)

Chopped sweet peppers, for garnish (optional)

Shredded lettuce, for garnish (optional)

Cilantro leaves, for garnish (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Thoroughly stir together the oil, instant rice and onion in a 1-quart or larger microwave-safe measuring cup or bowl. Cover with a paper plate; microwave on HIGH for 1 minute.

Step 2

Stir in the broth. Re-cover and microwave on HIGH for 6 1/2 minutes (4 1/2 minutes if using instant white rice). Stir well; if the rice looks dry, stir in a little more broth.

Step 3

Sprinkle the corn, beans, chiles and salsa over the rice; do not stir them in. Cover and microwave on HIGH for 3 minutes, or until cooked through and piping hot; be careful handling once it’s done. Taste, and stir in salt and pepper, if desired. For a soupy consistency, stir in more broth.

Step 4

Turn out the rice mixture into a large wide-mouthed microwave-safe mug or soup bowl; for smaller servings, divide it between two microwave-safe mugs. If desired, sprinkle the cheese over top. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds, or until the mixture is reheated to piping hot.

Step 5

Let stand for 3 to 4 minutes so the rice can finish cooking. Serve as is, or topped with any of the other optional garnishes.

From cookbook author Nancy Baggett.

Tested by Lisa Cherkasky; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 2 servings, using corn.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 2; Calories: 260; Total Fat: 8 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 350 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 42 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 7 g.