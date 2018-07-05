Graham crackers bear little resemblance to the virtuous, diet-friendly kind first made by the “furiously chaste Presbyterian minister and baker Sylvester Graham,” back in the 1800s. But for our purposes, that’s for the best — you can use the sweet, boxed crackers to flavor ice cream, make a lovely tart crust, add to granola, or as a vehicle for rainbow chip frosting. If you’re very enterprising, you can even make your own.

The world is your Graham Cracker-crumbed oyster. With apologies to the crackers’ original purpose, we present several recipes that make ideal summer desserts:

Blueberry and Lemon-Cream Icebox Cake, above. No cooking or baking required for this retro delight. A blueberry-flavored mascarpone and some lemon-scented whipped cream are layered between graham crackers, which soften to a cakelike consistency after a chill in the ol’ icebox. The final product tastes light and refreshing.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Banana-Peanut Butter S’mores Icebox Pie. Icebox everything! This no-bake pie is easy, very sweet and addictive. You’ve been warned. The recipe is cheating, but only a little: It uses a store-bought graham cracker crust. (You can make your own quite easily, though — we like the one in this Berry Tart With Honey-Yogurt Filling.)



(Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Spiced Peach, Graham Cracker and Oat Crisp. Use this lightly spiced rolled oat and graham cracker topping on any number of summer fruits: peaches, blackberries, blueberries, apricots and plums top our list.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Seven-Layer Bars. Another sweet classic that you may have encountered at potlucks or bake sales. The proportions are flexible, so you can use up odds and ends of chocolate chips and other mix-ins, or swap in other ingredients you have little bits of. (Pumpkin seeds? Cereal? Candy bars? Go nuts.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

S’more Better Dip. Should we have just made this a collection of s’mores–inspired recipes? Probably. But sometimes we show restraint, which is not something you should do when digging into this melty concoction of semisweet chocolate, heavy cream and jumbo marshmallows.

