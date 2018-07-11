Deep-frying can be intimidating. The vat of oil! Temperature control! The potential for splatters! Getting rid of the vat of oil!

But pan-frying? That’s a cinch. With less oil/fat, you’ll still achieve golden brown and crispy perfection, as well as the satisfying sound of sizzles along the way. Here’s a batch of recipes from our archives that are ideal for summer eating:

Fried Green Tomatoes With Avocado and Sour Cream, pictured above. Slices of green (unripe) tomatoes are cut into bite-size wedges, then coated in flour, an egg-mustard-buttermilk mixture, and finally, a cornmeal and flour mixture. Into a shallow bath of clarified butter they go; after about a minute per side, they emerge crisped and brown. (If you’ve got leftover butter after frying, let it cool in the pan, then strain and refrigerate for up to several weeks.) The avocado-spiked sour cream makes a nice foil for the tart tomatoes.



Sweet Potato and Pistachio Cakes. These little cakes need just 1 to 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to fry in, to become crunchy and nutty outside and creamy and sweet within. The tahini sauce is the cherry on top.



Mini Crab Cakes With Avocado Wasabi Sauce. The flavor of the crab shines with an embellishment of lime, ginger, cilantro and toasted sesame oil. Why use crab claw rather than jumbo lump? The recipe’s creator, Ellie Krieger, says: “It holds together more easily in a cake than larger lump crab, and it is less expensive.” (If you use lump crab, you may need to break up some of the chunks to make the cakes hold.)



Quinoa Cakes With Spinach and Sun-Dried Tomatoes. These are packed with flavor, thanks to oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, ginger, lemon zest, spinach and Parmigiano-Reggiano. (The cakes’ crispy golden edges are a nice touch, too, of course.) If you’ve got leftovers, know that they taste great cold.



Quick and Crispy Chicken Cutlets. Rather than the typical flour, egg and breadcrumb coating, these get a boost of flavor from mustard and an extra dose of crunch from panko bread crumbs.

