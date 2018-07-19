It wasn’t until five years ago that we discovered just how much power a certain hot sauce wields. The city of Irwindale, Calif., sued Huy Fong Foods after residents claimed a nearby Sriracha factory emitted fumes so intense that their health deteriorated, leading a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to then order the plant to partially shut down until the problem was resolved.

Irwindale and Huy Fong Foods eventually called a truce, and the Sriracha trend went on its merry, unbesmirched way. But there’s a lesson to learn, aside from how to be a better neighbor: A little bit of the hot sauce goes a long way. This means you might need help using up the rest of that Sriracha bottle sitting in your refrigerator. Here are some creative ways to do so, courtesy of our recipe archive.

Roast Beef Banh Mi with Carrot, Daikon and Sriracha Aioli, pictured above. It turns out there are multiple ways to use Sriracha as a condiment, and aioli is certainly a fun one. Here, it acts as a zesty complement to the Vietnamese sandwich’s hearty roast beef.



Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

Sriracha-Roasted Cauliflower. Somewhat similar in flavor profile to the banh mi, this dish turns an oft-dismissed vegetable into an unforgettable dish. The crispy florets would make a great — and healthful — side for noodles.



Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post

Sriracha Pork Burgers. These burgers are a Sriracha dish in every way, incorporating it both in and on top of the patty. Have at it, hot sauce fanatics.



Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

Squash With Chile Yogurt and Cilantro Sauce. Chile yogurt is a viable option for those who love the flavor of Sriracha but can’t always handle the heat. Its trusty partner here, cilantro sauce, also makes for a quick way to use up an herb everyone always seem to have in abundance.



Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

Honeyed Sriracha Cookies. Yes, these are for real. If ginger can be used to spice up a cookie, so can Sriracha.

More from Voraciously:

6 ways to help you eat, slurp and drink through your next watermelon

These 5 recipes promise golden brown and delicious — no deep-frying required

In risotto, on top of chicken or simply grilled: 5 of our best peach recipes