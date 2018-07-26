There’s a bounty of summer squash this time of year, whether piled high at markets or quickly taking over your garden. Likewise, there’s a whole crop of recipes out there to use them up. Today, we offer just a few ideas to get you started.

For each of these recipes, we’d choose squash that are small to medium in size (and avoid the giant ones that will win you prizes at the county fair) — the smaller variety has less water and more flavor, plus they’re simply easier to manage.



(Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post)

Shaved Summer Squash Salad. As easy as it gets, really: Shave some ribbons of squash with a vegetable peeler and toss with salt, then add oil, herbs and cheese. If you feel like playing around, adding a briny ingredient (olives, capers, preserved lemon) or something crunchy (toasted nuts or seeds) would be nice, too.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Fusilli With Fresh Tomato and Zucchini Sauce. It’s a simple combination, but using in-season tomatoes really makes this dish shine. Use whichever herbs you’d like, in addition or instead of the oregano and basil. Also see our recipe for quick and fresh Zucchini and Lemon Pappardelle With Pine Nuts.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Mariquita Farm Squash Tacos. These meatless tacos whip up quickly. The egg-and-squash filling would also be nice over toast if you’re out of tortillas.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Persian Zucchini Frittata. You can put nearly anything in a frittata, after all. The shredded squash is more of a moist-maker than a flavor-adder. If you’re shopping at a farmers market, you could garnish this with red currants instead of pomegranate seeds; sliced tomatoes also would be nice.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Amanda Soto/The Washington Post)

Summer Vegetable Gratin. These make a lovely, healthful summery side dish — especially if you practice your knife skills and slice each vegetable nice and thin.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Zucchini Oat Muffins. And of course, baked goods! These tender muffins get their sweetness from dates and only a touch of sugar. But if muffins aren’t your thing, try Chocolate Zucchini Cake and Lisa King’s Zucchini Carrot Cake.

Other squashy ideas: pickle them, cook slices with onions, grill them, turn them into burgers, make a chilled soup, add them to latkes, and stuff them with cheese.

What have you been doing with summer squash? Share in the comments below.

