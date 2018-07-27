Overview

This vibrant pink hummus variation balances sweet and earthy flavors. Its eye-catching color perks up a snack spread for friends or an otherwise boring packed lunch.

This tastes even better after a day’s refrigeration, and it can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

1 1⁄ 2 poundsbeets, scrubbed well

3tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil

1tablespoonwater

3⁄ 4 cuptahini

4cloves garlic

1 1⁄ 2 teaspoonssalt

1⁄ 4 cuplemon juice (from 1 lemon)

Steps

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a sheet of aluminum foil on a baking sheet, then arrange the beets on it. Drizzle them with a tablespoon of the oil and the water. Seal them tightly in the foil; roast (middle rack) for about 1 hour, until completely tender. Let cool, peel and chop.

Step 2

Combine the chopped beets, tahini, garlic, salt, lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a food processor; puree until smooth.

Step 3

Serve at room temperature, or chilled.

From food writer Joy Manning.

Tested by Richard Kerr. Email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.

The nutritional analysis is based on 1/4-cup servings.

More from Voraciously:

How to make the best, easiest hummus, starting with a can of chickpeas

This 5-minute homemade hummus will become your new go-to recipe

Proof that you can indeed make hummus without a food processor

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 14; Calories: 120; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 300 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 3 g.