Overview
This vibrant pink hummus variation balances sweet and earthy flavors. Its eye-catching color perks up a snack spread for friends or an otherwise boring packed lunch.
This tastes even better after a day’s refrigeration, and it can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Ingredients
1 1⁄2poundsbeets, scrubbed well
3tablespoonsextra-virgin olive oil
1tablespoonwater
3⁄4cuptahini
4cloves garlic
1 1⁄2teaspoonssalt
1⁄4cuplemon juice (from 1 lemon)
Steps
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a sheet of aluminum foil on a baking sheet, then arrange the beets on it. Drizzle them with a tablespoon of the oil and the water. Seal them tightly in the foil; roast (middle rack) for about 1 hour, until completely tender. Let cool, peel and chop.
Step 2
Combine the chopped beets, tahini, garlic, salt, lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in a food processor; puree until smooth.
Step 3
Serve at room temperature, or chilled.
From food writer Joy Manning.
Tested by Richard Kerr. Email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.
The nutritional analysis is based on 1/4-cup servings.
Nutrition
Servings Per Container: 14; Calories: 120; Total Fat: 9 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 300 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 9 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 3 g.