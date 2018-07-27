Overview

Here’s the low-tech, more-textured version of my Speedy Homemade Hummus: You start by crushing the chickpeas in a large (gallon-size) zip-top bag.

To double the recipe, make a second batch in the same bag.

I like to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today’s Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.

Another tip: Tahini can be messy to measure. Let it come to room temperature first, and pre-coat the inside of your measuring cup with a drop of oil or a little cooking oil spray.

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Ingredients

One 15.5-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (not low-sodium; see headnote)

6tablespoonstahini

6tablespoonswater

2tablespoonslemon juice (from 1/2 lemon)

1small clove garlic, run through a garlic press

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsalt

1⁄ 4 teaspoonground cumin

Steps

Step 1

Place the drained/rinsed chickpeas in a gallon-size zip-top bag and seal, arranging them in a single layer. Use a rolling pin to press down on the chickpeas to mash them. Roll the rolling pin over the bag to puree the chickpeas as much as you can.

Step 2

Whisk together the tahini, water, lemon juice, garlic, salt and cumin in a large liquid measuring cup or mixing bowl, until smooth.

Step 3

Turn the chickpea bag inside out over the cup or bowl, using a spatula or table knife to scrape out its contents. Stir until fairly smooth.

Step 4

Serve, or cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

From food writer Joy Manning.

Tested by Kara Elder. Email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 1/4-cup servings.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 8; Calories: 140; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 270 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 16 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 6 g.