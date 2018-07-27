Overview

This first-course soup is beautiful, refreshing and slightly grassy on the finish — your guests will never be able to tell that it takes no more than 15 minutes to assemble.

You can still find fresh peas in the produce department at this time of year, but if they aren’t available at your market, use frozen/defrosted green peas.

The soup can be refrigerated a day in advance. You may wish to re-blend just before serving.

Ingredients

1 large or 2 seedless cucumbers, peeled and cut into cubes (14 ounces total)

Flesh of 1 ripe avocado, cut into chunks

1 cup shelled fresh green peas, plus more for garnish (see OVERVIEW)

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese

1 clove garlic

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, or more as needed

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley, plus a few small leaves for garnish

1/2 cup chopped scallions (white and green parts)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil, for garnish

Steps

Step 1

Combine the cucumber, avocado, peas, ricotta, garlic, water, lemon juice, chopped parsley and scallion greens in a high-powered blender (preferably a Vitamix); puree until smooth. Season lightly with salt and pepper; blend again, just to incorporate. Taste, and add more lemon juice, as needed.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 8; Calories: 110; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 15 mg; Sodium: 65 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 7 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 5 g.