Overview

Milk-chocolate digestive biscuits give this dessert a soft texture contrast and bring chocolaty flavor. They will soften somewhat when allowed to sit in the whipped cream/cheese mixture for a few hours.

If you choose to use cream cheese rather than the tiramisu-flavored mascarpone, be sure the cream cheese is the whipped kind, because it is not as dense as the regular brick variety of cream cheese. If you use the mascarpone, you can omit the espresso. (We found that kind of mascarpone at Whole Foods Market.)

We fancied this up with white chocolate curls on top, but they are optional. To make them easily, see the NOTE, below. You’ll need an 8 1/2-by-4 1/2-inch loaf pan.

Ingredients

1 cup chilled heavy cream

1/4 cup confectioners' sugar

8 ounces whipped cream cheese or tiramisu-flavored mascarpone, at at a cool room temperature (see OVERVIEW)

2 to 3 tablespoons strongly brewed espresso (see OVERVIEW)

10 cookies from one 10.5-ounce package McVities brand milk-chocolate-covered biscuits

Pomegranate molasses

White chocolate curls, for garnish (optional)

Fresh red currants, for garnish (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Combine the heavy cream and confectioners’ sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a balloon-whisk attachment, or use a handheld electric mixer; beat on medium speed for a few minutes, to form soft peaks.

Step 2

Stop to add the whipped cream cheese and espresso (to taste) or the tiramisu-flavored mascarpone; beat on low speed just until incorporated. The mixture should be firm enough so that a tableware spoon inserted into it can stand upright on its own.

Step 3

Line the loaf pan with plastic wrap, making sure there is enough wrap hanging over the sides (so you will be able to close it over the top).

Step 4

Spread half the whipped cream mixture in the pan. Then, insert the biscuits (cookies) about 1/4 inch apart, standing them upright so their top halves are exposed.

Step 5

Drizzle the pomegranate molasses evenly over the surface of the whipped cream mixture (with the cookies standing in a row in it). Then fill the pan with the remaining mixture, doing it gently enough so the biscuits stay in place. You should have enough of the mixture to cover the cookies; they will start to sink in after a few minutes, which will make the covering easier. Fold over the plastic wrap so the loaf is sealed. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up and chill through.

Step 6

When ready to serve, open the plastic wrap at the top. Invert a serving platter over the torte; holding both together tightly, invert so the torte is positioned upside down on the platter. Discard the plastic wrap.

Step 7

Decorate with the white chocolate curls and/or red currants, if desired. Serve chilled.

NOTE: To make the white chocolate curls, let a thin, 3- or 4-ounce bar of white chocolate come to room temperature. Pull a vegetable peeler along one of the bar’s thin sides using steady pressure; this will create curls. Repeat as needed. (If some of them shred, that’s okay, too.)

From deputy Food editor/recipes editor and tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 8; Calories: 330; Total Fat: 24 g; Saturated Fat: 14 g; Cholesterol: 70 mg; Sodium: 220 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 24 g; Sugars: 15 g; Protein: 3 g.