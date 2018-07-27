Overview

A food processor does the work here, and the creamy dip is done in about 5 minutes. The recipe is simple enough to commit to memory.

Making a well-whipped tahini sauce in the food processor before you add the chickpeas makes for a lighter-textured hummus. Even when you are in a hurry, let the hummus puree for the full 3 minutes for best results.

I like to use Goya brand canned chickpeas (not low-sodium) for this recipe; according to the magazine Today’s Dietitian, rinsing and draining them reduces the amount of sodium by 41 percent.

Another tip: Tahini can be messy to measure. Let it come to room temperature first, and pre-coat the inside of your measuring cup with a drop of oil or a little cooking oil spray.

The hummus can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. It is best served at room temperature; if you’re in a hurry, microwave chilled hummus in 10-second intervals, stirring each time.

Ingredients

1clove garlic

3⁄ 4 cupwater

3⁄ 4 cuptahini

1⁄ 4 cuplemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1teaspoonsalt

1⁄ 2 teaspoonground cumin

Two 15.5-ounce cans chickpeas, rinsed and drained (see headnote)

Steps

Step 1

Pulse the garlic in a food processor until it is minced.

Step 2

Add the water, tahini, lemon juice, salt and cumin and puree for about 1 minute, until the mixture becomes light-textured and smooth. (It should be pourable, not pasty.) Add the drained/rinsed chickpeas; puree for about 3 minutes, until very smooth.

Step 3

Serve or store in an airtight container, for up to 1 week.

From food writer Joy Manning.

Tested by Jessica Weissman; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

The nutritional analysis is based on 1/4-cup servings.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 16; Calories: 140; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 270 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugars: 2 g; Protein: 6 g.