Overview

This just happens to be a doubly special recipe, in that it may introduce you to a vegetable that many folks don’t often use and will take about 20 minutes to prepare. It’s kind of pretty on the plate, too.

Kohlrabi may come in shades of pale green or bright purple; once you peel it, the vegetable is the same on the inside. It may come with stalks and leaves attached; the latter are fine to eat. The vegetable has the crunch of radish but is mild in flavor. Used raw, as it is here, it holds up well to dressings.

The tuna, once dressed, is best the same day it is prepared. But it can be refrigerated overnight for leftovers the next day, having become only a bit mushier.

Ingredients

2 small or 1 large kohlrabi, peeled and cut into thin strips (julienne; about 1 pound total before trimming)

6 or 7 scallions (1 bunch; white and green parts), cut lengthwise into julienne

1 to 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil

Fine sea salt

18 to 21 ounces good-quality tuna fillets

2 teaspoons pure sesame oil (not toasted)

1 1/2-inch piece peeled fresh ginger root, grated (about 1 tablespoon)

2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce or tamari

1 small red chile pepper, such as bird's-eye, seeded and cut into small pieces

1 tablespoon toasted/roasted sesame seeds

Cilantro leaves, for garnish

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds, for garnish

Steps

Step 1

Combine the kohlrabi and scallions in a mixing bowl. Drizzle with the grapeseed oil, as needed, and season lightly with salt, tossing lightly to coat.

Step 2

Cut the fish into 3/4-inch chunks, getting rid of any stringy bits and fat.

Step 3

Whisk together the sesame oil, ginger, soy sauce or tamari, chile pepper and toasted/roasted sesame seeds in a mixing bowl. Just before serving, add the tuna and toss to coat evenly.

Step 4

Divide the kohlrabi mixture among individual plates. Top each portion with equal amounts of the tuna. Garnish with the cilantro leaves and black sesame seeds.

Adapted from “Leon Fast & Free: Free-From Recipes for People Who Really Like Food,” by Jane Baxter and John Vincent (Conran/Octopus, 2017).

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 8; Calories: 110; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 25 mg; Sodium: 150 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugars: 1 g; Protein: 17 g.