Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef more famous for his irascibility than his horseradish Yorkshire pudding, and National Geographic announced this week that they will team up for a new reality TV series that aims to combine the globe-trotting traditions of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” with the David vs. Goliath cooking competition of “Throwdown With Bobby Flay.”



A press release described the forthcoming “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” in terms more excitable and excessive than the namesake chef in the presence of a bumbling line cook:

Each episode of UNCHARTED will include three key ingredients: unlocking a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes, no matter where they may lead him; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered; and, finally, testing Ramsay against the locals, pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics. The series moves beyond conversation to truly immerse Ramsay in all aspects of the local culture to better prepare him for the final friendly cooking competition with local chefs and foodies.

The official announcement also called the program an “anthropology-through-cuisine expedition.”

The sound you hear is Bourdain, who died in June, trying to convince St. Peter to give him a day pass so he can come back and slap some sense into Ramsay, who apparently didn’t read the Columbusing memo on white men “discovering the undiscovered.”

Back on Earth, the critics lined up to take their shots at Ramsay on Twitter. They were particularly harsh in comparing Ramsay, best known for his vein-pulsating rants on his “Hell’s Kitchen” series, to Bourdain, a former chef who never made the mistake of upstaging the cultures or people he featured in his programs.

nah, anthony bourdain didn’t live his life educating us on food and culture for gordon ramsay to divebomb cooking traditions — justin block (@JBlock49) July 27, 2018

"Ramsay now wants to parachute into foreign food cultures and show the locals he can cook their cuisines better than they can."



IOW: remove all the curiosity & respect with which Anthony Bourdain approached other cultures and replace with unbridled ego.https://t.co/93ocJpPFGA — Michael Arnovitz (@MichaelArnovitz) July 27, 2018

the last thing the food world needs right now is Gordon Ramsay going to foreign countries showing “locals he can cook their cuisines better than they can” pic.twitter.com/dqD3dW5Lnc — Eddie Huang (@MrEddieHuang) July 27, 2018

Gordon Ramsay’s new show will feature him putting his interpretations of regional cuisines against ‘locals’’ cooking https://t.co/vKiIce13od



Lest we forget this moment:#CookingLikeAColonizer pic.twitter.com/GlzMppwmr6 — Arrianna Planey (@Arrianna_Planey) July 27, 2018

In MY new show, Gordon Ramsay parachutes into a crocodile’s mouth. That’s episode one. Episode two? Shark mouth. Episode three? A sharp stick. I don’t wanna spoil episode four but it rhymes with “wood blipper.” #ForYourEmmyConsideration https://t.co/HuQe1N4HlO — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) July 27, 2018

With his new show, Gordon Ramsay fixin to BE the idiot sammich of his dreams. — Ravenous 👽🙅✊ (@RoscoeGerm) July 27, 2018

1) any food writer that pitched an "anthropology-through-cuisine" column unironically called "uncharted" (!!!) would probably be fired on the spot. but if you're gordon ramsay you get a well-paid TV gig.https://t.co/TKIElHWeZk — ryan sutton (@qualityrye) July 27, 2018

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” is scheduled to debut next year on National Geographic in 171 countries and 43 languages — unless Twitter kills it off before then.

