Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef more famous for his irascibility than his horseradish Yorkshire pudding, and National Geographic announced this week that they will team up for a new reality TV series that aims to combine the globe-trotting traditions of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” with the David vs. Goliath cooking competition of “Throwdown With Bobby Flay.”
A press release described the forthcoming “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” in terms more excitable and excessive than the namesake chef in the presence of a bumbling line cook:
Each episode of UNCHARTED will include three key ingredients: unlocking a culture’s culinary secrets through exploration and adventure with local food heroes, no matter where they may lead him; tracking down high-octane traditions, pastimes and customs that are specific to the region in hopes of discovering the undiscovered; and, finally, testing Ramsay against the locals, pitting his own interpretations of regional dishes against the tried-and-true classics. The series moves beyond conversation to truly immerse Ramsay in all aspects of the local culture to better prepare him for the final friendly cooking competition with local chefs and foodies.
The official announcement also called the program an “anthropology-through-cuisine expedition.”
The sound you hear is Bourdain, who died in June, trying to convince St. Peter to give him a day pass so he can come back and slap some sense into Ramsay, who apparently didn’t read the Columbusing memo on white men “discovering the undiscovered.”
[Anthony Bourdain was the best friend I never had]
Back on Earth, the critics lined up to take their shots at Ramsay on Twitter. They were particularly harsh in comparing Ramsay, best known for his vein-pulsating rants on his “Hell’s Kitchen” series, to Bourdain, a former chef who never made the mistake of upstaging the cultures or people he featured in his programs.
“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” is scheduled to debut next year on National Geographic in 171 countries and 43 languages — unless Twitter kills it off before then.
Read more:
Yelp adds health inspection scores for restaurants, and restaurateurs are not happy
Could the Trump hotel lose its liquor license because of the president’s character?
My best moment on ‘MasterChef’ came before the cameras even rolled