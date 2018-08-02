This probably goes without saying, but sweet fruits such as cherries and blueberries are not just for snacking or slipping into jams or cobblers. They also make fine additions to your dinner.

The fruit lend their sweet-tart sensibilities to help balance out salty (hey, bratwurst!), fatty (hi, salmon!) and other umami-rich (BACON) foods. They also bring pleasant pops of color and texture to the table.

Here are a few savory ways we like to use summery fruit, from our archives:



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Fruity Salmon. A mix of blueberries, strawberries and raspberries form a sort of pan sauce for fillets of salmon, simply browned with a little oil and onion. Sugar snap peas or snow peas add crunch. Feel free swap in cherries if strawberries or raspberries are hard to come by. (If the idea of fruit and fish is intriguing, you may also like Baked Trout With Arugula and Blueberries.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Brats With Cherries and Bacon. Sweet, salty and meaty in the best way. We used toothpicks to help secure the bacon and keep the cherries in place when turning the brats. If that’s too much trouble, this dish would take well to the hash treatment: slice the bratwursts, chop the bacon and fry in a pan until the brats have just a tinge of pink, then add the pitted cherries and cook until done.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Pork Tenderloin With 5-Minute Cherry Applesauce. A periodic reminder that pork tenderloin makes for one satisfying meal. The cherries in this recipe are in the form of cherry preserves, which you stir into a few chopped and microwaved apples to make a chunky sauce.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Blueberry and Chive Risotto. This traditional dish from northern Italy is often served with fish or meat. We are happy to slurp it all by itself, with a glass of our favorite red wine.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Warm Brown Rice and Chickpea Salad With Cherries. Summery and perhaps a bit unexpected, this salad is filling thanks to chickpeas and hearty brown rice. Best of all, it’s ready quickly (especially if you have cooked brown rice on hand or use a precooked kind).



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Grilled Radicchio With Cherry-Balsamic Dressing. Slightly bitter radicchio is tamed — but only a little — from a sear on the grill (or grill pan, or cast-iron skillet). The slightly sweet cherry dressing is the perfect foil.

