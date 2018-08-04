Those of us in the know are already well aware that not all good soups must be served hot on a frigid day. A cool bowl in the summer can be just as appealing, if not more so, than a warm one in the winter. When I think about cold soups, though, I tend to focus primarily on gazpacho. Not that there’s anything wrong with that — after all, I just published a recipe for what I think is the easiest, most essential gazpacho out there.

The thing is, so many other fruits and vegetables lend themselves to a cold soup. And once they’re made, those types of soups can serve as a first course in a smallish bowl, a main course in a large bowl or even a classy appetizer in shot glasses. Plus, they’re ideal for making ahead and storing in the refrigerator for a few days.

Here are some great finds from our archives:

Cold Mango and Rum Soup, above. The mix of fruit and rum is different and refreshing. Serve it as an appetizer or dessert.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Coconut Melon Soup. An elegant dessert doesn’t get much easier than this. A scoop of coconut sorbet puts it over the top.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Back Pocket Cauliflower Soup. Here’s another recipe that requires only a handful of ingredients for a polished result. The flavor improves after a day in the refrigerator.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

River Cafe Zucchini Soup. When zucchini abounds in summer, make this recipe from the famous London restaurant.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate and Barrel)

Chilled Radish Soup. Hard-boiled eggs and potatoes add heft to this visually stunning soup.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Picklessoise. Here’s one for serious pickle lovers. It riffs on vichyssoise, a traditional French soup made with potatoes and leeks.

