Dried, packaged coconut — whether sweetened or unsweetened, flaked or shredded — is quite the versatile pantry staple. Its slightly sweet, nutty qualities make it a great addition to desserts, of course, but the tropical fruit lends itself well to savory uses, too.

Here are several clever ways to use the shredded or flaked kind, from our archives:

Oatmeal Coco-Nutters, above. First, a no-bake dessert that feels just a little nostalgic. Melt butter with a little sugar in a saucepan, stir in unsweetened cocoa powder and milk (dairy-free, if you like), cook that mixture for a bit and then add vanilla, rolled oats, chopped nuts and sweetened, flaked or shredded coconut. After a brief chill, they’re ready for eating, in all their chewy, oaty glory.



Date-Coconut Energy Balls. A healthful snack that eats like dessert, with plenty of sweetness from dates and a little earthy nuttiness from sunflower seeds. Unsweetened shredded coconut lends a good chew.



Avocado and Coconut Ice Cream. No eggs or dairy are used in the making of this luscious, creamy treat. It’s a simple blend of coconut milk, sugar, ripe avocados and lime juice (which adds flavor and helps prevent the avocado from turning brown). Shredded or flaked coconut, toasted, makes a lovely topping.



Coconut Bacon. Coconut’s natural fattiness — when doused in a mixture of maple syrup, soy sauce, black pepper, Worcestershire sauce, sesame oil and liquid smoke — makes it a viable stand-in for bacon bits. (Use vegan Worcestershire if you’d like.) We like the “bacon” on this Asparagus and Kale Caesar Salad, but it also makes a nice nacho or soup topping.



Coconut Chicken Fingers. Like the chicken tenders of your youth, but more natural and less dino-shaped. A mix of cornmeal and unsweetened shredded coconut forms the nutty, crispy coating. Stir mustard and honey together for tangy dipping.



Portobello Satays With Peanut Sauce. Toasted, unsweetened shredded or flaked coconut adds just the right amount of crunch to these fun mushroom skewers. Eat these as a snack or appetizer, or add rice and call it dinner.

