Overview

When cultural adaptation is performed in good taste, I’m all in — especially when it is in breakfast-for-dinner mode. Take this recipe for spiced Indian scrambled eggs, kicked up simply with onion, tomato and the heat of a small chile pepper. I have been told that it would not be part of a typical breakfast on the subcontinent, but the good folks at an Indian restaurant in Northwest Washington have put such a dish on their brunch menu and it is a sleeper hit.

The vegetables quickly soften in the skillet, helping keep the eggs creamy. Chili powder is the spice you’ll pull from your Dinner in Minutes Pantry; a mild and bright-red one like Kashmiri chili powder would be ideal.

Add 1/4 cup packed cilantro leaves, if you happen to have some on hand. Heritage India co-owner Mitul Tuli says if she were making them at home, she would stir in a tablespoon of chili-tomato ketchup, and that is something I plan to try. For now, my own added touch of fresh mint at the end works just fine.

The eggs are good on their own, or you can spoon them atop warm naan.

Ingredients

1/2 medium onion, preferably red

1 medium tomato

1 serrano chile pepper or 1/2 jalapeño (may substitute 2 green Thai chilies)

4 large eggs

Pinch red chili powder (see OVERVIEW)

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

A few fresh mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

Steps

Step 1

Finely chop the onion and tomato; together is okay. Seed and mince the chile pepper. Whisk the eggs in a large liquid measuring cup, until evenly blended and a little frothy.

Step 2

Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the onion and tomato; cook for 4 or 5 minutes, until softened.

Step 3

Add the fresh chile pepper and the cilantro, if using, the red chili powder and then season lightly with salt. Cook for a minute or two, then reduce the heat to medium-low.

Step 4

Pour in the eggs, stirring gently to incorporate the other ingredients in the skillet.

Step 5

Cook until just set, stirring just enough so the eggs stay moist and do not overcook.

Step 6

Cut the mint leaves into thin ribbons.

Divide the scrambled eggs between plates. Scatter the mint on top and serve right away.

From chef Mohan Singh of Heritage India restaurant in Northwest Washington

Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Servings Per Container: 2; Calories: 290; Total Fat: 24 g; Saturated Fat: 5 g; Cholesterol: 370 mg; Sodium: 290 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 6 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugars: 3 g; Protein: 13 g.