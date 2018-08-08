Overview
With its peppery bite, this sauce works as a fine accompaniment for chef Virginia Willis’s Rainy-Day Ribs and for her Slow Cooker Barbecue Pulled Chicken.
MAKE AHEAD: The sauce can be refrigerated for several months.
Ingredients
1teaspooncanola oil
1⁄2medium sweet onion, finely chopped
1 1⁄4cupslow-sodium ketchup
1cupapple cider vinegar
1⁄4cupWorcestershire sauce
2tablespoonsDijon mustard
1tablespoonpacked light brown sugar
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1tablespoonfreshly ground black pepper
Steps
Step 1
Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the onion and cook for 5 to 7 minutes, until soft and melted.
Step 2
Add the ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, brown sugar, lemon juice and pepper. Increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring a few times, until the flavors have smoothed and mellowed. Cool before storing.
Adapted from “Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of the Global South,” by Virginia Willis (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2018).
Tested by Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.
For a printer-friendly and scalable version of this recipe, view it here.
The nutritional analysis is based on 2-tablespoon servings.
Nutrition
Servings Per Container: 24; Calories: 20; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 45 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 5 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 0 g.