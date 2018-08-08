Overview

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts render this dish low calorie and low fat, but packed with flavor. You can make Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Sauce to go with these, or you can use your favorite store-bought brand.

This recipe calls for a 5- to 7-quart slow cooker.

Ingredients

One 14.5-ounce can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, plus their juices

1⁄ 4 cupapple cider vinegar

2tablespoonshoney

1tablespoonSpanish smoked paprika (pimenton; sweet or hot)

1tablespoonsoy sauce

1tablespoonDijon mustard

1⁄ 4 teaspooncrushed red pepper flakes, or as needed

2poundsboneless, skinless chicken breast halves (4 halves)

Coarse kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Hamburger buns or rolls, for serving

Sweet and Tangy Barbecue Sauce (see related recipe), or your favorite barbecue sauce, for serving

Steps

Step 1

Combine the tomatoes and their juices, the vinegar, honey, paprika, soy sauce, mustard and crushed red pepper flakes in the insert of your slow cooker. Add the chicken and season well with salt and pepper. Cover with the lid and cook on LOW for 4-1/2 to 5 hours, or until the chicken is falling apart.

Step 2

Taste, and add more salt and/or pepper. Spoon onto buns or rolls and serve hot, with barbecue sauce on the side.

Adapted from “Secrets of the Southern Table: A Food Lover’s Tour of the Global South,” by Virginia Willis (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2018).

Tested by Mary Pat Flaherty; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 170; Total Fat: 3 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 85 mg; Sodium: 310 mg; Carbohydrates: 8 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugars: 6 g; Protein: 26 g.