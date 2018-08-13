Sweet corn is essential eating in summer months. You can eat the kernels raw, toss a few cobs on the grill (basted with something sweet and intriguing, or not), make them the star of a curry, or turn kernels into a relish for hot dogs.

Of course, that’s not even the half of it. We’re guessing you have plenty of ways up your collective sleeves to use summer’s sweet corn. Here are a few recipes we’ve tried recently and fully endorse, from our archives:



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

Omelet With Corn and Smoked Mozzarella. Summer in omelet form, with the kernels from one ear of corn and plenty of fresh basil. The smoked mozzarella pairs so well with this that you’ll be glad to have some extra on hand, for tossing with more corn in a simple salad. Or adding to a grilled cheese. Or eating plain.

(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Fusilli With Corn Sauce. Grating some of the corn right off the cob creates a milky, flavorful pulp that makes this dish downright creamy. Freshly grated pecorino Romano seals the deal.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Crispy, Smoky Skillet Corn. Once you make corn this way — with a crispy bottom crust and a salty kiss from bacon fat — it’s hard to go back. (But do check out the variations with the recipe, for a creamy skillet corn and a raw salad with pickled jalapeños.)



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Double Corn Summer Chowder. It’s summer, so there must be chowder. If it’s too hot to eat this warm, know that it’s also delightful chilled.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Corn and Spinach Pancakes. The recipe calls for frozen corn, but these are even better with fresh, in-season stuff. Serve them with salsa or a runny-yolked egg.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Summer Corn Pots de Crème. Corn for dessert! These custards are slightly sweet and super creamy. If you’ve got a source for edible flowers, now’s the time to use them.

