If you ask us, fritters deserve more love. When sweet, they’re basically doughnuts — but with less work and fewer cups of oil.

Savory fritters, on the other hand, provide an easy way to turn scraps of food into a tasty snack or the foundation for dinner. And whenever something can be made into a tidy little bite and gently fried until it’s crispy, golden and steaming, we’re here for it.

All we are saying is give fritters a chance. Here are a few recipes from our archives to get you started:

Blueberry Fritters With Honey Cream, above. The flour and cornmeal batter is flavored with cardamom (which goes oh so well with fresh blueberries). The fritters emerge from the hot oil with pleasant craggy edges. Dredge in a little granulated sugar and serve with honey-sweetened sour cream.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post; styling by Bonnie S. Benwick)

Zucchini Fritters (Frittelle di Zucca). This recipe comes from D.C. chef Amy Brandwein, of Centrolina. The batter picks up extra flavor from almost-caramelized onions and is rounded out by whole-milk ricotta and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. If you have zucchini blossoms or microgreens, now’s the time to show them off. If not, don’t sweat it. (Also: The fava puree is lovely and provides a nice textural counterpoint, but these fritters are also delicious without it.)



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Summer Squash Fritters With Buttermilk Dressing. Yep, just when you thought you’d seen all of the summer squash recipes we could gather, here we are with another. These are just the ticket with a cold glass of wine and an herbed buttermilk dipping sauce. (Or serve with Shredded Green Apple Salad With Fish Sauce + Cilantro.)



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Onion Fritters With Middle Eastern Spice Mix. Oh look, something new to make with that spiralizer that’s collecting dust in your kitchen! These have the vibes of a Bloomin’ Onion, minus the vat of oil and high calorie content. Feel free to play with the spice mix to use up what you’ve got on hand.

Are pancakes fritters, too? Our friends at Miriam-Webster define a fritter as “a small mass of fried or sauteed batter often containing fruit or meat.” With that in mind, we’re inclined to say yes. (Although we have a feeling your thoughts on the matter may depend on whether you deem a hot dog a sandwich.) Nevertheless, allow us to present:



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Corn and Crab Okonomiyaki. Sweet corn, lump crabmeat, shredded cabbage and thinly sliced scallions round out these whole-wheat, eggy morsels. Do not skip the sauce — the mix of ketchup, Worcestershire and soy provides an essential salty boost to the whole thing.

More from Voraciously:

Coconut turmeric cake looks like a sunset and tastes like tropical paradise

These comforting lemon basil noodles are a one-pan wonder

How to make better bloody marys at home