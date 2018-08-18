Here at Voraciously, we are firm believers in the notion that you can never have too many tomatoes. Conveniently, along with my colleagues, I happen to believe there is no such thing as too much Tomato Content. So far this year we’ve delved into cooking great Southern red rice with fresh tomatoes, how to make a stellar Caprese salad, ways to improve your bloody mary game and what to do with all those different types of tomatoes.

Still, one of the most common responses to these stories is something along the lines of “all you need to do with a good tomato is sprinkle it with salt and eat it over the sink.” I agree, it’s a beautiful thing, but you probably don’t need us to tell you that, right? If that was the answer we gave you to every question about tomatoes, I suspect a couple of them might be aimed at our direction instead of merely eaten.

[What to do with all those peak summer tomatoes, from tiny cherries to giant heirlooms]

What we do have is a Recipe Finder filled with thousands of tested recipes, so here are six of them to breathe some new life into your summer tomato repertoire.

Rustic Tomato and Basil Pie With Garlic Mayo. If you were fancy or a Francophile, you might call this a tomato galette. But this version is not so fancy to make. Use a store-bought crust that you can fold into nice pleats around the filling, and start with a jar of mayonnaise to hack your way to what is basically a garlic aioli for seasoning and serving.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Garlicky Marinated Tomatoes. When you have an extra pound of tomatoes that are ripe, this is a low lift to use them up and still get a flavor-packed result. Serve them on top of crusty, toasted bread for an easy bruschetta appetizer.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Bulgur Salad With Spinach, Tomatoes and Herbs. This will remind you of tabbouleh but with an extra nutritional boost from baby spinach. It’s studded with grape tomatoes and will keep well for several days in the refrigerator.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Summer Tomato Panzanella. Enjoy summer like the Italians do, with this bread salad. Be sure to use absolutely ripe tomatoes. Eat the salad as a first course, although with some antipasti on the side, this could be a nice, light dinner.

[The Tuscan bread-and-tomato salad that comes closest to garden perfection]



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post; tableware from Crate and Barrel)

Savory Tomato Cornbread Cobbler. This is not your typical sweet fruit cobbler. Instead, the concept is crossed with corn bread and perked up with flavorful spices. It may sound unusual, but it works.

[This cozy cobbler can be made to suit almost any fruit — or mood]



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Tomato, Pesto and Ricotta Sandwiches. Here’s a nice departure from the Caprese sandwich you know and love (or loathe). If you’ve never whipped ricotta before, you’re in for a real treat.

