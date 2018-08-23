Overview

Tarragon is an herb beloved in Georgia, writes cookbook author Olia Hercules in her second cookbook, “Kaukasis: A Culinary Journey through Georgia, Azerbaijan and Beyond.” She pairs it with ripe, sweet summer peaches — and a few other ingredients — to take the fruit to the savory side.

Serve this slightly tart and spicy salad with grilled pork, lamb chops or roasted summer squash.

Ingredients

2ripe white or yellow peaches, pitted and thinly sliced

1⁄ 2 cupseedless green grapes or gooseberries, sliced (may substitute 4 small tart plums, pitted and thinly sliced)

Leaves from 1/2 small bunch tarragon (from a 0.75-ounce clamshell pack)

2tablespoonsfresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)

1⁄ 4 small spicy red chile pepper (such as bird's-eye), seeded and minced (may substitute 1/2 small jalapeño pepper)

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsugar or honey

1small clove garlic, grated

Pinch flaky sea salt, or more as needed

Pinch freshly ground black pepper, or more as needed

Steps

Step 1

Arrange the peaches and the grapes or gooseberries on a plate.

Step 2

Whisk together the tarragon, lemon juice, chile pepper, sugar or honey, the garlic, salt and a generous pinch of pepper in a liquid measuring cup to form a dressing, then pour it over the fruit. Taste, and add more salt and/or pepper, as needed.

Adapted from “Kaukasis: A Culinary Journey through Georgia, Azerbaijan and Beyond,” by Olia Hercules (Weldon Owen, 2017).

Tested by Kara Elder; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Nutrition

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 75 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 20 g; Protein: 2 g.