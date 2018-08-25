Slurping a milkshake when I was a kid was pure joy for me. I flashed back to that feeling earlier this summer when I watched my three nieces eagerly crowd around my mother-in-law at our beach house as they helped her dump ice cream, milk and chocolate syrup into a blender (and fought over who would do it).

The great thing about a milkshake is that it doesn’t necessarily require great ingredients or a great amount of planning. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make them better. These milkshake recipes from our archives, along with a few for their close relatives, walk the line between nostalgic and grown-up — including a few with booze. What better way to cap off your summer?



(Greg Powers for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Blueberry White Chocolate Milkshake. This frothy concoction shows why blueberries and white chocolate are a natural pairing. The unexpected, welcome flavor is ground cardamom.



(Greg Powers for The Washington Post; food styling by Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post)

Chai Floats. We loved this combination of chai and coffee ice cream. You’ll have chai packets and almond cookies left over, perfect for an afternoon tea break.



(Renee Comet for The Washington Post)

Cold-Brewed Chocolate Floats. Forget cold brew coffee. Soaking cacao nibs to create the base of this float is a revelation.



(Greg Powers for The Washington Post; food styling by Kara Elder/The Washington Post)

Bourbon Peach Shakes. Now wasn’t this worth growing up for? When bourbon, peaches and peach ice cream come together, the result is refreshing.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Grasshopper Shake. Another adult shake and a major improvement on the sticky-sweet drink you may be familiar with.



From left, Malted Root Beer Float, Boozy Orange Pomegranate Float and Ginger Pistachio Float. (Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Malted Root Beer Float. It may feel retro, but I’m not sure how many old-fashioned soda fountains were serving sea salt caramel ice cream in their floats.

Boozy Orange Pomegranate Float. Think of an affogato but substitute gin and orange-flavored liqueur for the espresso.

Ginger Pistachio Float. Use a store-bought ginger syrup if you’re not inclined to make your own.

