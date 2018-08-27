Cucumbers are about 96 percent water, which sounds like a strike against them. (They’re watery, watery means they’re drab and lacking in flavor, and so on.) But, in reality, it’s a huge plus: They’re watery! The Earth is covered in mostly water! Humans require water!

So get your water on and make one of these cucumber-filled dishes from our archives. After all, your life depends on it.

(Water, we mean. Your life is not dependent on making these recipes. You’ll live either way. For a while, a least. But why not live Voraciously?)

Sweet and Sour Cucumber Salad, above. An easy summery salad that almost hints at autumn with the inclusion of carrots. The dressing is a tangy blend of rice vinegar and onion; dill keeps the flavors fresh.



(Jennifer Chase for The Washington Post)

Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato and Feta Salad. A crunchy, creamy and satisfying blend that’s nice and perky from fresh mint, parsley and lemon juice. Bonus: No cooking required!



(Dominic Bracco II for The Washington Post)

Quick Pickled Cucumbers. Because pickles make everything better, here’s a way to get them with relatively little work. All they require is three to six hours to marinate in a mixture of water, white wine vinegar, sugar and spices.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Thai Crab and Cucumber on Toast. What’s cooler than cucumbers? Cucumbers on toast, topped with a minty crab salad. You could also put this mixture on rice noodles or into a sandwich, if toast isn’t your thing.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cucumber Sandwiches. A fancy tiered serving platter is not required for these simple sandwiches of thin bread thinly slathered with salted butter and filled with salted cukes.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Flutterby Lassi. Cucumbers go well in drinks, too (also see Pimm’s and gin and tonics). Next time you need a digestif, mix up this cucumber, dill, absinthe, lime juice and yogurt blend. It’s a variation on the yogurt drink that’s popular in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

