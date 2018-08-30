Summer won’t last forever, and when it’s gone where will we be? We’ll still be making bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches, that’s where, because we’re going to make a batch of 12-Hour Tomatoes, store them in the freezer for up to six months, and revel in our planning abilities.

But relax, there are still a few more weeks of summer to go! And that means we’ve got lots of really great tomatoes yet to come, so snap them up and make a BLT or a dish inspired by the classic trio.

World’s Best BLT. What makes this sandwich superlative? Those slabs of bacon you see are homemade. Wait, don’t go! The other way to make this the best is by using whichever brand of bacon you like best. A sour cream, mayo and jalapeño sauce kicks things up a bit, too.



Smoked Salmon BLT. Adding smoked salmon to your sandwich is another surefire win. This recipe is adapted from Neopol Savory Smokery, a local joint with shops in Washington and Baltimore. One of our staff members may or may not have eaten this sandwich from their Union Market location at least once a week for a few months straight. After you make it, we think you’ll understand why.



Crispy Rice Paper Bacon. Even if you no longer eat meat, you can still make a BLT with this crispy, smoky rice paper magic. A marinade of oil, tamari, maple syrup, liquid smoke, nutritional yeast and a few other ingredients yield impressive flavor while the rice paper bakes into wavy, crunchy strips.



BLT Hot Dogs. It’s bacon mixed into mayo and slathered on hot dog buns, what more could you want?



Parmesan BLT Galettes. Or for something completely different from a hot dog, make this fancy schmancy pastry. Mayonnaise makes for a tender crust and adds flavor, while the tomato slices turn a little jammy as the whole thing bakes.



BLT Bucatini. You can put anything on pasta, after all. Here, it’s a mix of pancetta, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, arugula and pecorino Romano. It serves four to six people, but leftovers keep for a few days.

